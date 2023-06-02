Speaker
Free Father’s Day Printables
From:
Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Kay Savetz -- Free Printables
Portland, OR
Friday, June 2, 2023


Free Father’s Day Printables
 
The FreePrintable.net sites have hundreds of Father's Day printables to instantly download and print for the holiday, which in 2023 falls on June 18.


"There's a free version of everything, from gift tags to coloring pages to certificates," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "Printables can help people honor dads, grandfathers, uncles, foster parents and other father figures"


FreePrintableCertificates.net has printable awards for world's best grandpas, super dads and more. Each certificate is illustrated, and makes a great gift, especially when framed. There's a free PDF version to print and write on by hand as well as a $5 DOC option for those who would like to type into the certificate Microsoft Word before printing.


FreeLetterheadTemplates.net has iconic Father's Day letterhead designs, FreePrintableStationery.net has stationery, and PageBorders.net has decorative borders.


The Father's Day coloring pages at FreePrintableColoringPages.net include designs such as: a dad with a medal, a "Best Father" ribbon, a trophy and a golfer.


The Father's Day gift tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net are perfect for topping off a present, with cute and classy graphics. There's even a robot dad tag.


Other printables at the FreePrintable.net sites include a Happy Father's Day banner at PrintableBanners.net and a Father's Day brunch flyer at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net.


"Father's Day printables save time and money while helping make Dad's day," Savetz said.


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
