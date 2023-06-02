Free Father’s Day Printables

The FreePrintable.net sites have hundreds of Father's Day printables to instantly download and print for the holiday, which in 2023 falls on June 18.
"There's a free version of everything, from gift tags to coloring pages to certificates," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "Printables can help people honor dads, grandfathers, uncles, foster parents and other father figures"
FreePrintableCertificates.net has printable awards
for world's best grandpas, super dads and more. Each certificate is illustrated, and makes a great gift, especially when framed. There's a free PDF version to print and write on by hand as well as a $5 DOC option for those who would like to type into the certificate Microsoft Word before printing.
FreeLetterheadTemplates.net has iconic Father's Day letterhead
designs, FreePrintableStationery.net has stationery
, and PageBorders.net has decorative borders
.
The Father's Day coloring pages
at FreePrintableColoringPages.net include designs such as: a dad with a medal, a "Best Father" ribbon, a trophy and a golfer.
The Father's Day gift tags
at FreePrintableGiftTags.net are perfect for topping off a present, with cute and classy graphics. There's even a robot dad tag.
Other printables at the FreePrintable.net sites include a Happy Father's Day banner
at PrintableBanners.net and a Father's Day brunch flyer
at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net.
"Father's Day printables save time and money while helping make Dad's day," Savetz said.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.