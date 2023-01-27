From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, January 27, 2023



Free Contract Templates



"Counting the new additions, PrintableContracts.com now has nearly 600 sample contracts, warranties, waivers and related documents," said Kay Savetz, who started the site in 2009. "Just select a template that is similar to your situation and type into it to adjust the wording as-needed"



The newest templates cover: debts, jobs, liabilities, rentals, roommates and other issues. There's also a new contract designed for making monthly payments.



The new employment-related agreements deal with working from home as well as remote work hours. Also new is an agreement for group lottery ticket purchases.



Several roommate agreements have been added to PrintableContracts.com, and they address: shared dorm room belongings, shared pets and overnight guests. The new rental contracts cover shared utility costs and security deposits.



New liability releases cover: escape rooms, haunted houses, axe throwing, bounce houses, jump parks, mechanical bulls, paint ball, petting zoos, rock walls, water parks and consumption of spicy foods.



The site also has sample agreements for children and teens for use by schools and families.



Visitors to PrintableContracts.com can also read articles about different types of contracts as well as tips on how to use the site's templates to jump-start the writing process.



Each template at the site downloads instantly as an editable DOC file that can be opened and customized using Microsoft Word or another compatible program. Anyone using the free templates should be sure to consult an attorney if they need legal advice.



"I've been adding to PrintableContracts.com since its launch nearly 15 years ago," Savetz said. "I always welcome site users' ideas for new additions"



