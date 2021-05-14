Free Classroom Printables

The popular website TeachersPrintables.net has added dozens of new classroom printables that will be especially useful as the school year winds to a close.

"This year has been a tough one for teachers," said site creator Kevin Savetz, acknowledging the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm glad that I'm able to offer handy, easy-to-use printables that can help classrooms run a little more smoothly."

From seating charts and parent communication forms to distance learning and pandemic printables, the site has 1,518 printables in all. There's a free version of each item, plus the option of a premium download of all the site's printables at once.

The 27 just-added printables for teachers, students and homeschooling parents include: college planning printables, a scholarship tracker, consent forms and illustrated signs related to Covid safety.

Other printables at TeachersPrintables.net include: attendance charts, graphic organizers, grading sheets, blank lesson plans, homework forms, signs, hall passes and even a teacher organization "binder."

While anything can be downloaded free individually at TeachersPrintables.net, there's also a convenient option to pay $27 for a single-classroom license ($67 for whole-school) to instantly download and use the entire collection of more than 1,500 printables.

InstantWorksheets.net has hundreds of free worksheets; PrintablePaper.net has lined, graph, dot and specialty papers; PrintableRulers.net has rulers; PrintableWorldMap.net has maps and FreePrintableCertificate.net has certificates including commemorative diplomas for all grade levels.

Plus, visit PrintablesToday.com, the daily printables site where visitors can print a "hero of the day," calendars, puzzles and more for free as well as see vocabulary words and holidays.

"I hope teachers and students have a safe and restful summer," Savetz said. "FreePrintable.net has plenty of printables just for fun."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.