Free Apology Letter Templates

A selection of new sample apology letters have been added to the website ApologyLetters.net.

"There are now more than 400 ways to say you're sorry with help from ApologyLetters.net," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There are example apologies for a wide variety of business and personal missteps. Simply pick a letter template that's close to your situation and edit it to fit."

Each template is free for you to download and customize for your personal use.

Some of the letters are intended to address minor errors while others are for more serious professional or personal mistakes. Several propose suggestions on how to make amends or list "action steps" for improvement.

There are new letters that cover: going over budget, using one's position for leverage, making a "small mistake," bothering a colleague and refusing to attend a gathering.

Other new templates include sample wording for workplace issues such as: a proofreading error, failing to following through and sending "so many" emails. There are also letters related to technology failures and a "Zoom incident," which may be especially relevant during the pandemic.

The new personal apology letters express a political argument or insensitivity, or "agreeing to disagree." Plus, there are sample apologies for neglecting to pick someone up, failing to check on something as promised and for forgetting dietary restrictions.

Some of the new letters can help children and teens word an apology for not completing homework.

"ApologyLetters.net also has templates for responding to an apology," Savetz said. "Or, consult the site's articles with tips on how best to say you're sorry."

Any of the letters can be downloaded in editable DOC form, or simply cut and pasted directly from the site.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.