Friday, January 10, 2025



Free 2025 Calendars to Print



"From classic monthly to year-on-a-page and specialty calendars, each design at Printable2025calendars.com downloads instantly for free," said Kay Savetz, who created Printable2025calendars.com as part of the FreePrintable.net family of sites. "These calendars are perfect for your home, business or school"



Printable2025calendars.com has calendars that start on Sunday or Monday, large print monthly calendars, calendars with holidays in red, weekly calendars, calendars with the next month at the bottom, wallet-sized calendars and even cute-and-colorful decorative calendars.



Site users can download basic, vertical or horizontal monthly calendars one month at a time, or grab 12 months of 2025 in one file.



The calendars are available in either PDF or DOC versions. The DOC files can be edited in Microsoft Word for typing in birthdays, appointments and so on before printing.



"I've been offering yearly calendars for more than 15 years," Savetz said. "FreePrintable.net also has



