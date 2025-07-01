The FreePrintable.net sites are ready for Independence Day with everything from U.S. history coloring pages
to patriotic stationery
.
"It's easy to instantly download and print items for the Fourth of July," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "The FreePrintable.net sites have decorations, tags, certificates, documents and lots more for the holiday, many with eye-catching illustrations"
The grocery lists
and meal planners from FreePrintableGroceryList.com can help with barbecues and other events. Share recipes with the Independence Day recipe cards
from FreePrintableRecipeCards.net. Or, add a colorful, themed gift tag
from FreePrintableGiftTags.net to a present or a food dish.
Write letters or make signs and flyers with the help of stationery
, letterhead
and borders
from FreePrintableStationery.net, FreeLetterheadTemplates.net and PageBorders.net. There are designs with stars, the U.S. flag, the Statue of Liberty, and other iconic images.
The Fourth of July coloring pages
at FreePrintableColoringPages.net have fireworks, kids, eagles, flags and more to color.
There are also certificates
at FreePrintableCertificates.net, and to commemorate the nation's independence. The site PrintableConstitution.com is the place to go for founding documents
of the United States. Download copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and more. There are even foldable, pocket versions to give out at events.
"If someone would like a specially curated selection of Fourth of July printables to download all at once, the Independence Day Printables Pack
is a time- and money-saving option," Savetz said.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.