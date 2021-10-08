Formville Joins FreePrintable.net Family

The popular site Formville.com, along with its more than 2,500 printable forms, is the newest member of the FreePrintable.net family.

"It's my pleasure to have acquired Formville," said Kevin Savetz, who has been offering free and low-cost printables online since 2005. "Formville's collection of high-quality forms complements the nearly 56,000 printables at my 99 FreePrintable.net sites."

Formville.com launched in 2009 and has grown to include 2,588 forms in a variety of categories, including: bills of sale, budgets, contracts, employment forms, expense reports, order forms, receipts, sign-in sheets and lots more.

Visitors to Formville.com can browse the forms by category, or view the Top 10 most-downloaded forms. There is also a convenient search tool.

Site users can download a PDF version of any form for free, and/or pay a few dollars for an editable DOC or XLS form that works with Microsoft Word or the Excel spreadsheet program. Besides saving time and money, the premium, customizable templates are especially helpful to business owners who wish to add their own logo or branding to the forms, or change various fields and notations.

"I'm excited to welcome Formville.com to the FreePrintable.net family," Savetz said. "I'll continue to add the site's already-robust selection of printables in the future."

There are nearly 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.