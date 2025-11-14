Fog of War Interpretation

Friday, November 14, 2025

Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize

This is an arduous process that is kept secret for 50 years by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Why they focus on my main press releases coming out of ExpertClick.com and only rarely use my academia.edu and wordpress.com websites, is the first big mystery. But all three sites and the nobelprize.org site gives me lots of clues to reverse engineer their investigation of my ten years of being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Since they check on me every day from Europe and Australia and (maybe) America I observe lunch breaks and dinner breaks and 7pm evening meetings. Once 38 people (the whole staff?) looked at my ten most recent releases, often a dozen look at my releases, presumably the principals and their secretaries, and this happens many times each year.

Guesswork Interpretation

This reinterpretation of recent postings in the heat of the moment, suggest the following. The July 4th comments by President Trump may have come from my May 15th posting "Nobel Prize Trump Update". Probably because the term Trump was in the title of the posting and google lets you know about such postings. Trump drew from that post that I thought I was a leading candidate for the Prize and that I thought Trump would be a problematic choice for the Norwegians. The August burst of German activity probably involved a last attempt by Thorbjorn Jagland to write up and promote my candidacy in opposition to the Machado decision. That may or may not include the announcement speech idea I thought was confirming my choice. The Machado decision, in hindsight, was an attempt to remain current and relevant to the democracy crisis in Venezuela. My objection is that appeasing bullies never works, it only encourages them. Imagine if the Peace Prize had been awarded to Hitler and Chamberlain for the 1938 Munich agreement. That would be a major embarrassment, to be avoided at all costs.

Small Ball

The ten years of my nominations have been awarded to those involved in various countries (small ball). Only the Japanese award is for reduction of armies (my category), the rest for fraternity of nations types of nominees. Recognizing my work, like recognizing the global warming work of Al Gore, is long term and scientific. Astronomical Climate Forcing causes the variable heating and cooling of the oceans versus lands of the planet. Thus, the misunderstood Kondratiev Wave, thought by the mainstream to be an erratic economic idea, is instead part of astronomical science and amazingly precise. The Juglar cycle is thought to be an investment cycle of about nine years give or take a year or two. It may reflect the tidal cycle or rain cycle, natural nine-year cycles, but this has not been tested by my work. Malcolm Nance says there are no coincidences. The Kondratiev natural economic and war cycles are just three variants of the same cycle, as I have extensively explored in my work. This would be the basis for the Nobel Physics Prize.

That said

Enclosed are the links to closely related recent postings. The "Tyrant Retaliation Hacking" may have been done by Trump or Elon Musk followers. The timing is very suspicious in that regard. That hacking may be unrelated to Trump, but it does look suspicious coming less than 40 hours after "Anticipatory Compliance" posted October 15th. These four paragraphs are being sent out to ExpertClick.com as a prelude to "Tyrant Retaliation Hacking" reprinted below.

Tyrant Retaliation Hacking

10-18-25 Dr. Robert Reuschlein #300

Introduction to this Emergency

The process of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize was intimidated into a last month changing of their choice from the tentative decision in the month of August. This should trigger alarm bells about dictatorial interference. Two days after I expose this outrage and deviation from past practices of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, guess what? The main carrier of my information to 7000 news organization including about 300 regular followers is ExpertClick.com. Yesterday, after about a day and a half of circulation that website was hacked and destroyed. The dubiously legal DOGE hacking crew no doubt did this as a favor to the American Tyrant. Just look what the tyrant has done to ruin and retaliate illegally against his enemies, prosecutors, independent agencies, and popular programs. Revenge is the tyrant's middle name.

Exposing the Con

Publishing my release "Anticipatory Compliance" at 8pm Chicago time Wednesday night October 15th 2025, went normally through midnight Thursday. Then I found out Friday noon that Mitchell Davis has decided to abandon his business ExpertClick.com with the following website notice "ExpertClick is closed. The site was hacked to such a level, we could not bring it back." Mitchell told me he was planning to close at the end of the year, anyway. Indeed, I've noticed that for years as the Norwegian Nobel Institute began to dwarf other users about five years ago, making it easier to read their minds, understand, and interpret their methods. I've been updating for years, and more recently several times a day. This made significant anomalies and "tells" (poker term) often cross checking with my other websites and the Nobel website. This release was possibly my most polemic and least neutral academic of recent releases about the President, hence the anger from MAGA land.

Full Norway Capitulation Story

The two most recent releases:

October 15 scheme account:

https://bobreuschlein.wordpress.com/2025/10/15/anticipatory-compliance/

September 13 first mention of July 4th crucial presidential comment:

https://bobreuschlein.wordpress.com/2025/09/16/nobel-research-intuitions/

