Thursday, October 26, 2023



Flags to Print for Free



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free The website FreePrintableFlags.com has expanded to include nearly 500 printable flags , from nation flags to sports flags to flags representing causes."These flags are great for students or anyone who wants to learn," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Each flag is free to download and print"The site has state and country flags as well as mini flags, flags representing causes, sports flags , signal flags, flash cards and more. Some are in full color and labeled, while others are black-and-white or unlabeled.The newest flags are versions of the United State flags throughout history. There is a printable Betsy Ross flag, a Hopkinson flag, a Revolution-era Bennington flag, and representations of the stars and stripes from various time periods from 1776 to 1961.FreePrintableFlags.com has full-color and black-and-white outline flags as well as labeled and unlabeled versions."There are 30 new flags in all," Savetz said. "Each downloads instantly in PDF format"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

