Five Ways the World Will Look Different in 2100

Friday, May 7, 2021

Estimates suggest there will be 25 million by 2100. Take a guess: electric vehicles, household robots, wild elephants, centenarians, or streaming services per household?

Electric vehicles. There may be far more than 25 million – estimates suggest 145 million – on the road by 2030.

There may be far more than 25 million – estimates suggest 145 million – on the road by 2030. Household robots. Domestic robots that offer companionship or help with tasks like lawn mowing, vacuuming, and mopping are becoming popular. Estimates suggest about 55 million domestic bots will be sold next year.

Domestic robots that offer companionship or help with tasks like lawn mowing, vacuuming, and mopping are becoming popular. Estimates suggest about 55 million domestic bots will be sold next year. Wild elephants. From 1989 to 2018, the number of elephants in the wild doubled to 34,000, reported Earth.org.

From 1989 to 2018, the number of elephants in the wild doubled to 34,000, reported Earth.org. Streaming services per household. Currently, the average number of streaming services per household is four. There's room for growth, but probably not that much.

Currently, the average number of streaming services per household is four. There's room for growth, but probably not that much. Centenarians. The world is in the midst of a longevity revolution and, by 2100, there may be as many as 25 million centenarians – people age 100 or older – around the globe, according to a source cited by Science Direct.

The world's 65 and older population is growing rapidly.

According to the most recent population estimates from the United Nations, "…1 in 6 people in the world will be over the age 65 by 2050, up from 1 in 11 in 2019. The latest projections also show the number of people aged 80 or over will triple in the next 30 years. In many regions, the population aged 65 will double by 2050, while global life expectancy beyond 65 will increase by 19 years."

Longevity deserves more thought than it often receives. It is an essential part of every financial and retirement plan, influencing savings goals, investment choices, and retirement income levels. Yet, people often underestimate their potential longevity.

In the United States, the average life expectancy at age 65 is 19 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Consequently, many people assume they should plan to live to age 84. However, the CDC estimate is an average. Half of 65-year-olds will live beyond age 84.

When it comes to planning for the future, having above average expectations for longevity may be a good idea.

Best regards,

Womack Investment Advisers, Inc.

