Five Best E-mail Newsletters & Overview of ExpertClick sites and our new Coffee Shop

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Something different from ExpertClick today:



Here's info on five email news letters that I keep up with.



….and a summary of our websites at the bottom.



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Justin Fineberg's AI Newsletter



In this week's newsletter: Redefining Search: ChatGPT's Impact on the Future of Online Discovery



I've been playing around with ChatGPT plugins this week, and I can't stop thinking about what this could mean for businesses. If you haven't seen my overview of ChatGPT plugins, you can check it out here.



I tried an experiment on TikTok where I asked ChatGPT to find me a red swimsuit for under $75, and it came back with three great choices. The more specific I was with my request, the better the suggestions.



Opt-In for his email here:



https://justinfineberg.com/



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Ernie from Tedium.co



Here's a tweet of this week's one on flying.



https://twitter.com/TheTontineCafe/status/1646150415904387074?s=20



Subscribe here: https://tedium.co/



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



James Durston's What Editors Want







He shares info on how journalist like to get pitches – here's one for the New York Times Style section



https://twitter.com/wilsonwillywong/status/1643716727157432320?s=20

Subscribe to his Substack newsletter here: https://whatedswant.substack.com





# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



The New Yorker Magazine Daily Humor email has cartoon from the current issue.



https://www.newyorker.com/newsletter?utm_source=nl&utm_brand=tny&utm_mailing=TNY_Humor_041023&utm_campaign=aud-dev&utm_medium=email&bxid=5be9dbef24c17c6adf41a312&cndid=12815210&esrc=Humor_NL_page&utm_term=TNY_Humor



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #







Exhibitrac is a company that offers a list of Tradeshows across the USA – and more importantly offers for list rental the names and contact information of the exhibitors – these a really great marketing lists.



Tney say: The Exhibitrac trade show exhibitor database is updated daily by our staff of researchers. This list of over 750,000 trade show exhibitors is one of the most comprehensive, up to date business to business lists available anywhere.



Opt in at his website here: https://www.exhibitrac.com/



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Here are the deals for the last week in the Information Industry.



URL Link: https://mandasoft.com/acquisition?ViewModes=5&ContactID=-601931&StartDate=-8585209396854775808&EndDate=-8585203348864775808&CompanyID=601&LandingPageID=4878



PDF HOSTED AT DOCUMENT CLOUD DOT ORG:



FROM:



JAMES BERKERY | MANAGING PARTNER



BERKERY NOYES



250 PARK AVENUE | 14TH FLOOR | NEW YORK, NY 10177



MAIN: 212-668-3022



james.berkery@berkerynoyes.com



www.berkerynoyes.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Oh, and my Tontine Café project is moving forward –



We'll have a swag store open soon, and specials on all kinds of organic free-trade coffee







Please do follow our twitter account at: https://twitter.com/TheTontineCafe



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



A review of Broadcast Interview Source websites



www.ExpertClick.com the main search engine show experts and their news releases for interview.



www.NewsReleaseWire.com is direct entry to our news releases.



www.ExpertBook.com is where you can download a copy of the 2023 Yearbook of Experts free



. The Yearbook is also available at Amazon for $9.95 -- https://www.amazon.com/Yearbook-Experts-Authorities-Spokespersons-2023/dp/B0BRLYJY45/



InterviewClick.com is where experts can answer journalist questions.



International Platform Association is our speaker's bureau. Founded in 1831 by Daniel Webster. Professional Speaker can be profiled at an annual $5 validation fee.



https://www.expertclick.com/Expert/JoinAsAnIPAMember.aspx



News Council is where we help our public service clients get more reach – www.NewsCouncil.org



www.KeynoteFund.com is a new website where we offer speakers for public affairs presentations.



….and www.TontineCafe.com – our coffee shop..



--Mitchell Davis (202) 333-5000 # 30 #