FaxZero Reveals 2021’s Most-Faxed

The popular internet fax service FaxZero has shared its annual accounting of which destinations and elected representatives in the U.S. received the most faxes.

"In 2021, more than 1.5 million faxes were sent via FaxZero," said Kevin Savetz, who founded FaxZero.com in 2006. "To be exact, we transmitted 1,518,680 faxes, most of which were sent for free."

FaxZero lets users send up to five free faxes per day in the U.S. and Canada. More or longer faxes, as well as international faxes, can be sent for a small fee.

One of FaxZero's most popular services is the free "fax your reps" option to reach members of the U.S. House and Senate as well as state governors. FaxZero conveniently pre-fills the legislator's name and number so it just takes a couple of clicks for constituents to make their voices heard.

"In 2021, thousands of people used FaxZero to let their representatives know how they feel about issues," Savetz said. "Internet-based faxing is easy, and a great option as officials filter constituents' emails or have busy phone lines."

Last year, the most-faxed elected official was Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia). In 2020, the top spot was held by Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky). The other senators receiving the most faxes in 2021 were: Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona), Dianne Feinstein (D-California), Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) and Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

The most-faxed members of the House were: Nancy Pelosi (D-California), Alan Lowenthal (D-California), Kevin McCarthy (R-California), Matt Cartwright (D-Pennsylvania) and Gregory Meeks (D-New York).

The most-faxed governor's office was that first occupied by Andrew Cuomo of New York, who resigned and was replaced by Kathy Hochul. Following were: Gavin Newsom of California, Tom Wolfe of Pennsylvania, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Jay Inslee of Washington.

Besides reaching elected officials, internet faxing is a popular choice in business, medical, household and other dealings.

In 2021, FaxZero's most-faxed destination was TD Ameritrade, followed by the staffing agency Delta-T Group, Kaleidoscope Education Solutions, and UPS customer service. This stands in contrast to 2020, when unemployment offices dominated the list. Credit agencies were popular destinations again this year, as were public and private insurance-related entities and the agency that governs SNAP, TANF, Medicaid and related public assistance and health.

"Nearly 23.4 million faxes have been sent since I started FaxZero," Savetz said. "The service celebrated its 15th birthday this year, and I'm so pleased to have been able to help people reach others via fax."

The simple interface at FaxZero accepts documents in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats to be uploaded by cell phone, handheld device (such as a tablet) or desktop computer. Faxes usually take five minutes or less to transmit. All personal information is carefully guarded.

For those needing to send more than five faxes in a day, or faxes longer than three pages, the premium faxing option is just $2.19 per fax. It's only a few dollars, depending on the nation faxed, for international faxing to more than 180 countries around the world.

FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of more than 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which has 484 fax cover sheet designs.

FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.