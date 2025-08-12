From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Tuesday, August 12, 2025



FaxZero Reaches 28 Million Faxes Sent



"That's a lot of free and low-cost faxes!" said Kay Savetz, who founded FaxZero in 2006. "I'm excited that FaxZero has helped people communicate for nearly 20 years"



With FaxZero, businesses and individuals can send up to five free faxes of as many as three pages each per day in the United States or Canada. A premium option is also available allowing for more or longer faxes for just $2.09 each. There is also international fax service to more than 180 countries with prices that vary based on the nation faxed.



FaxZero can be used on computer browsers as well as with phones and tablets. Documents may be transmitted in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats. Most faxes reach their destination in less than five minutes.



Those in the United States can use FaxZero's free



"Faxing is a great way to communicate with government leaders, especially because emails are often filtered and phone lines are busy," Savetz said.



"It was only 10 months ago that FaxZero crossed the 27 million mark, so the 30 million fax milestone can't be far away," Savetz predicted.



FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of nearly 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which has more than 600 fax cover sheet designs.



