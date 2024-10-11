From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, October 11, 2024



FaxZero Reaches 27 Million Faxes Sent



"I started FaxZero in 2006, so that's 18 years of faxing," said Kay Savetz, FaxZero's founder. "I am pleased to have reached the 27-million milestone this week, and I'm looking forward to millions more"



FaxZero lets businesses and individuals send up to five free faxes of as many as three pages each per day in the United States or Canada. There is also a premium option that allows for more or longer faxes for just $2.09 each. Or, users can fax internationally to more than 180 countries with prices varying based on the nation faxed.



In the United States, people can use FaxZero's free



"Each legislator's contact information is already filled in so it just takes a couple of clicks to make your voice heard," Savetz said. "These days, when members of Congress filter emails or phone lines are busy, faxing is a great option"



FaxZero can also be used with phones and tablets. Documents may be transmitted in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats. It takes less than five minutes for most faxes to reach their destination.



FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of nearly 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which has nearly 600



