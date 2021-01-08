FaxZero Announces Most-Faxed Officials and Entities for 2020

The internet fax service FaxZero has completed its annual tally of how many faxes were sent overall and which destinations and elected representatives in the U.S. were faxed the most.

"Again in 2020, FaxZero made it easy for constituents to reach out to members of Congress as well as state governors," said Kevin Savetz, a faxing expert since the 1990s and founder of FaxZero. "The site's fax-your-reps service is free, and it takes just a few clicks to make your voice heard."

In 2020, a grand total of 1,813,899 faxes were sent via FaxZero.com, including via desktop computers and mobile devices. Nearly 22 million faxes have been transmitted since the service started in 2006. There are both free and low-cost faxing options at FaxZero, along with international faxing.

FaxZero is a popular choice for all kinds of business, medical, household and other faxing needs.

The most-faxed destination in 2020 was New York state's Unemployment Office. In fact, of the top 15 places faxed using FaxZero, 10 of them were related to unemployment insurance or workforce development.

"The sheer number of faxes sent related to job loss is a sad reflection of the Covid-19 pandemic," Savetz said. "I'm glad that FaxZero can help in some small way by providing free faxing."

Also faxed a lot in 2020 were: TD Ameritrade, FSSA Document Center, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Chase Bank, two different education support referral agencies and the University of California at Berkeley. For the prior year, 2019, the top five destinations were: Amazon, Southwest Airlines card services, FSSA Document Center, Equifax, and the office of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Savetz added the free fax-your-representatives feature to FaxZero a few years ago, and it was immediately popular. Usage ramped up in 2017, which led Savetz to dub it "The Year of Protest Faxing."

The most-faxed member of the House of Representatives this year was again Rep. Pelosi, Democrat of California.

For the second year in a row, the senator receiving the most faxes was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).

Other senators receiving the most faxes via FaxZero's free fax the senate service were, in order: Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Susan Collins (R-Maine). The Democrat to receive the most faxes was Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, followed by now vice president-elect Kamala Harris of California.

The most-faxed members of Congress, after Pelosi, were: Adam Schiff (D-California) and Alan Lowenthal (D-California). The most-faxed Republican was, same as in 2019, Alexander Mooney of West Virginia. Following him was Justin Amash of Michigan, who changed his party affiliation from Republican to Independent to Libertarian and did not run for reelection.

FaxZero also offers the ability to fax state governors. In 2020, the most-faxed governors were, in order: Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gavin Newsom of California, and Phil Murphy of New Jersey.

FaxZero lets users send up to five free faxes per day in the U.S. and Canada. For those who wish to fax their representatives, FaxZero pre-fills the legislators' name and number so it's easy to send with just a couple of clicks.

"Faxing is a great way to reach out to one's elected officials," Savetz said. "Constituent emails are often filtered, and phone lines can be busy."

The simple interface at FaxZero accepts documents in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats via cell phone, handheld device or desktop computer. Faxes usually take five minutes or less to transmit, and all personal information is carefully guarded.

For users who need to send more than five faxes in a day or faxes longer than three pages, the premium faxing option is $1.99 per fax. International faxing is as low as $2, depending on the nation faxed. More than 180 countries around the world can be reached using FaxZero.

