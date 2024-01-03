From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Wednesday, January 3, 2024



FaxZero Announces Most-Faxed Leaders and Companies of 2023



"This annual roundup takes a look at which companies, government entities and elected officials received the most faxes via FaxZero," said Savetz, who founded FaxZero.com in 2006. "I'm proud to report my service transmitted 1,266,539 faxes in 2023, and most were sent for free"



FaxZero lets users send up to five free faxes per day in the U.S. and Canada. More or longer faxes can be sent for just $2.09.



In 2023, people used FaxZero to send forms and messages to businesses, medical offices, government entities and other destinations. The most-faxed destination of all was the Claims Resolutions department of Bank of America. Other financial institutions reached included: Capital One, Chase, Fidelity, Wells Fargo, Vanguard and TD Ameritrade.



Last year, FaxZero also helped student loan borrowers reach out to servicer MOHELA (the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority).



Medical- and insurance-related companies were also faxed a lot, including: Progressive, Aetna, Cigna and MetLife Dental. Also, quite a few faxes were sent to the timesheet and payroll departments of TEMPUS and the Quebec Employment Service, respectively. Rounding out the most-faxed were: Milestone, Flying J Travel Center, PayPal and Sam's Club.



The most-faxed U.S. government agencies in 2023 were, in order: the Internal Revenue Service, the Family and Social Services Administration and EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer via the U.S. Department of Agriculture), as well as the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the state of Florida Department of Children and Families. Also receiving a lot of faxes was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



FaxZero also has a "fax your reps" feature, which allows U.S. constituents to reach members of the House and



"With FaxZero, it just takes a couple of clicks to make your voice heard," Savetz said. "Faxing is a smart option for reaching elected officials, especially when phone lines are busy and emails are filtered"



In 2023, the most-faxed elected official was Sen. Kristin Gillibrand (D-New York). The prior year, it was Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California), who has since died. In 2021, the top fax-getter was Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), and in 2020, Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) received the most faxes. Other senators receiving the most faxes in 2023 were, in order: Chuck Schumer (D-New York), Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon). The Republican senator receiving the most faxes was Marco Rubio (R-Florida).



The most-faxed member of the



"It was interesting to see various elected officials rise in the ranks of FaxZero's most-faxed, while previous 'most-faxed' reps got fewer faxes in 2023," Savetz observed.



The most-faxed



"I launched the FaxZero service 17 years ago, and since then more than 26 million faxes have been sent," Savetz said. "I'm looking forward to even more faxes sent and more destinations reached in 2024"



FaxZero has a simple, easy-to-use interface that works on desktop or mobile devices. It accepts the upload of documents in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats. Faxes usually take five minutes or less to transmit. All personal information is carefully guarded.



For those who need to send more than five faxes in a day, or faxes longer than three pages, the premium faxing option is just $2.09 per fax. International faxing prices vary based on the nation faxed, and more than 180 countries around the world can be reached.



FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of more than 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which offers more than 500 free



FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses. The popular internet faxing service FaxZero was the means for sending nearly 1.3 million faxes in 2023. Now, the site's founder, Kay Savetz, is sharing the destinations most-faxed by users."This annual roundup takes a look at which companies, government entities and elected officials received the most faxes via FaxZero," said Savetz, who founded FaxZero.com in 2006. "I'm proud to report my service transmitted 1,266,539 faxes in 2023, and most were sent for free"FaxZero lets users send up to five free faxes per day in the U.S. and Canada. More or longer faxes can be sent for just $2.09. International faxing is also available for a small fee.In 2023, people used FaxZero to send forms and messages to businesses, medical offices, government entities and other destinations. The most-faxed destination of all was the Claims Resolutions department of Bank of America. Other financial institutions reached included: Capital One, Chase, Fidelity, Wells Fargo, Vanguard and TD Ameritrade.Last year, FaxZero also helped student loan borrowers reach out to servicer MOHELA (the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority).Medical- and insurance-related companies were also faxed a lot, including: Progressive, Aetna, Cigna and MetLife Dental. Also, quite a few faxes were sent to the timesheet and payroll departments of TEMPUS and the Quebec Employment Service, respectively. Rounding out the most-faxed were: Milestone, Flying J Travel Center, PayPal and Sam's Club.The most-faxed U.S. government agencies in 2023 were, in order: the Internal Revenue Service, the Family and Social Services Administration and EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer via the U.S. Department of Agriculture), as well as the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the state of Florida Department of Children and Families. Also receiving a lot of faxes was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.FaxZero also has a "fax your reps" feature, which allows U.S. constituents to reach members of the House and Senate , or fax their state's governor free of charge. FaxZero pre-fills the legislator's name and number to streamline the process."With FaxZero, it just takes a couple of clicks to make your voice heard," Savetz said. "Faxing is a smart option for reaching elected officials, especially when phone lines are busy and emails are filtered"In 2023, the most-faxed elected official was Sen. Kristin Gillibrand (D-New York). The prior year, it was Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California), who has since died. In 2021, the top fax-getter was Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), and in 2020, Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) received the most faxes. Other senators receiving the most faxes in 2023 were, in order: Chuck Schumer (D-New York), Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon). The Republican senator receiving the most faxes was Marco Rubio (R-Florida).The most-faxed member of the House of Representatives was, for the first time, Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon). Following, in order, were Representatives Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee) and Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon). Among Republicans, the top fax recipient was Kevin McCarthy of California."It was interesting to see various elected officials rise in the ranks of FaxZero's most-faxed, while previous 'most-faxed' reps got fewer faxes in 2023," Savetz observed.The most-faxed governor was Gavin Newsom of California, taking the top spot held last year by Kathy Hochul of New York. Coming in third was Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania."I launched the FaxZero service 17 years ago, and since then more than 26 million faxes have been sent," Savetz said. "I'm looking forward to even more faxes sent and more destinations reached in 2024"FaxZero has a simple, easy-to-use interface that works on desktop or mobile devices. It accepts the upload of documents in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats. Faxes usually take five minutes or less to transmit. All personal information is carefully guarded.For those who need to send more than five faxes in a day, or faxes longer than three pages, the premium faxing option is just $2.09 per fax. International faxing prices vary based on the nation faxed, and more than 180 countries around the world can be reached.FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of more than 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which offers more than 500 free fax cover sheet designs.FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

