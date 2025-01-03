From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, January 3, 2025



FaxZero Announces ‘Most Faxed’ of 2024



"I'm excited that FaxZero transmitted 1,259,711 faxes in 2024. Most of those messages were sent for free," said Kay Savetz, who founded FaxZero.com in 2006.



In 2023, FaxZero sent 1,266,539 faxes, and in 2022 that number was 1,309,823.



With FaxZero, anyone can send up to five free faxes per day in the U.S. and Canada. More or longer faxes are just $2.09 each.



"Each year, we take a look at which companies, government entities and elected officials were faxed the most through FaxZero," Savetz said.



In 2024, the most-faxed company was Bank of America. Also receiving several thousand faxes each were: Progressive Insurance, Aetna insurance claims and Flying J Travel Centers. Tempus Unlimited, a disabilities support service, was also faxed a lot, along with the government agencies of: Texas Health and Human Services, the Internal Revenue Service, the Indiana Division of Family Resources, NJ FamilyCare and Veteran Affairs Benefits and Health Care.



People also used FaxZero to reach Quebec Home Support Services and Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau.



The No. 1 most-faxed destination in 2024 was the office of Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons.



FaxZero has a "fax your reps" feature, which allows U.S. constituents to reach members of the House and



"FaxZero streamlines the process of reaching elected officials," Savetz said. "Faxing is a great option, especially these days when phone lines are busy and emails are filtered"



In 2024, the second most-faxed elected official was Steve Cohen, a Democrat who represents Tennessee to the House of Representatives. In 2023, Sen. Kristin Gillibrand (D-New York) received the most faxes. Other senators and representatives receiving the most faxes last year were: Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), Charles Schumer (D-New York), Gillibrand, Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Richard Durbin (D-Illinois), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Robert Menendez (D-New Jersey) and Cory Booker (D-Missouri). Republican senators receiving the most faxes included Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), and, in the



The most-faxed



"It's been 18 years since I started the FaxZero service," Savetz reflected. "More than 27 million faxes have been sent during that time, and it won't be long before it passes the 28 million mark"



FaxZero has a simple, easy-to-use interface that works on desktop or mobile devices. The service accepts the upload of documents in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats. Faxes usually take five minutes or less to transmit, and all personal information is carefully guarded.



Anyone who needs to send more than five faxes in a day, or faxes longer than three pages, can opt for the premium faxing option for just $2.09 per fax. International faxing is available to more than 180 countries around the world.



FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of more than 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which offers more than 500 free



FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses. In 2024, people used the convenient, affordable internet faxing service FaxZero to send nearly 1.3 million faxes to destinations ranging from corporate offices to government officials."I'm excited that FaxZero transmitted 1,259,711 faxes in 2024. Most of those messages were sent for free," said Kay Savetz, who founded FaxZero.com in 2006.In 2023, FaxZero sent 1,266,539 faxes, and in 2022 that number was 1,309,823.With FaxZero, anyone can send up to five free faxes per day in the U.S. and Canada. More or longer faxes are just $2.09 each. International faxing is also available for a small fee based on the nation faxed."Each year, we take a look at which companies, government entities and elected officials were faxed the most through FaxZero," Savetz said.In 2024, the most-faxed company was Bank of America. Also receiving several thousand faxes each were: Progressive Insurance, Aetna insurance claims and Flying J Travel Centers. Tempus Unlimited, a disabilities support service, was also faxed a lot, along with the government agencies of: Texas Health and Human Services, the Internal Revenue Service, the Indiana Division of Family Resources, NJ FamilyCare and Veteran Affairs Benefits and Health Care.People also used FaxZero to reach Quebec Home Support Services and Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau.The No. 1 most-faxed destination in 2024 was the office of Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons.FaxZero has a "fax your reps" feature, which allows U.S. constituents to reach members of the House and Senate , or fax their state's governor, free of charge. FaxZero pre-fills the legislator's name and number so it just takes a couple of clicks to make one's voice heard."FaxZero streamlines the process of reaching elected officials," Savetz said. "Faxing is a great option, especially these days when phone lines are busy and emails are filtered"In 2024, the second most-faxed elected official was Steve Cohen, a Democrat who represents Tennessee to the House of Representatives. In 2023, Sen. Kristin Gillibrand (D-New York) received the most faxes. Other senators and representatives receiving the most faxes last year were: Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), Charles Schumer (D-New York), Gillibrand, Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Richard Durbin (D-Illinois), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Robert Menendez (D-New Jersey) and Cory Booker (D-Missouri). Republican senators receiving the most faxes included Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), and, in the House of Representatives , Austin Scott (R-Georgia) and Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota).The most-faxed governor after the aforementioned Parsons was Kathy Hochul of New York followed by Gavin Newsom of California and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia."It's been 18 years since I started the FaxZero service," Savetz reflected. "More than 27 million faxes have been sent during that time, and it won't be long before it passes the 28 million mark"FaxZero has a simple, easy-to-use interface that works on desktop or mobile devices. The service accepts the upload of documents in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats. Faxes usually take five minutes or less to transmit, and all personal information is carefully guarded.Anyone who needs to send more than five faxes in a day, or faxes longer than three pages, can opt for the premium faxing option for just $2.09 per fax. International faxing is available to more than 180 countries around the world.FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of more than 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which offers more than 500 free fax cover sheet designs.FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

