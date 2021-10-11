Fax Congress Free with FaxZero

FaxZero makes it easy and free to fax your representatives in the U.S. House or Senate.

"It's important to participate in the political process, and with FaxZero's fax the Senate and fax Congress feature, it only takes a couple of clicks to make your voice heard," said Kevin Savetz, whose free and low-cost faxing service celebrated its 15th anniversary in May. "Elected officials often filter constituents' emails, and phone lines can be busy. Faxing is a great solution."

The FaxZero site includes a guide with tips on reaching out to one's representatives. Once site users decide what to say, they simply click on their legislator's name and the fax number is filled in automatically.

Curious constituents can also see lists of FaxZero's most-faxed representatives in the U.S. House and Senate. This week, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both Democrats, received the most faxes. Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was the most-faxed Republican.

The ability to instantly fax state governors was added to FaxZero in 2017. Recently, the most-faxed governor has been Gavin Newsom of California.

FaxZero lets users send up to five free faxes per day in the U.S. and Canada, including those sent to legislators. A premium option with more or longer faxes permitted is available for $2.09 per fax. International faxing to more than 180 countries is available, with the price varying based on the nation faxed.

"More than 23 million faxes have been sent via FaxZero," Savetz said. "Many of those were sent to elected officials. I have always strived to make faxing easy, accessible and affordable, so it's very validating to see my service being used in such a productive way."

FaxZero uses a simple, straight-forward interface. Users can include their documents in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats. The site is mobile-friendly, and faxes typically transmit in less than five minutes.

FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of nearly 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which has nearly 500 fax cover sheet designs.

FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.