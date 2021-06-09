Hundreds of Father's Day printables can be instantly downloaded from the FreePrintable.net websites. From greeting cards and gift tags to certificates and coloring pages, there's a free version of everything.

"Print a World's Best Dad certificate or a last-minute gift tag," suggested Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "Or, check out the free Father's Day coloring pages, page borders and stationery sheets. There are hundreds of printables for the June holiday."

Dads, grandpas, uncles and other father figures are represented among the Father's Day certificates at FreePrintableCertificates.net. Choose from World's Best Foster Dad, Father of the Year, Goofiest Dad and other awards. Each is free to print in PDF format to write on in pen, or—for those who prefer to type into the certificate before printing—the editable DOC (Microsoft Word) version is just $5.

The Father's Day gift tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net include designs with full-color and color-your-own illustrations of dads, superheroes, coffee and even robot dads.

The free Father's Day coloring pages feature neckties, trophies, golf scenes and other iconic dad images. A Best Dad border can be found at PageBorders.net, there's "Letter from Grandpa" stationery at FreePrintableStationery.net and a Happy Father's Day banner at PrintableBanners.net.

Anyone needing a Father's Day card can print one (or more) instantly at FreePrintableGreetingCards.net. There's a variety of cute and classic illustrations along with holiday messages.

"This Father's Day, there's no need to head to the store," Savetz said. "Just print what you need from home."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.