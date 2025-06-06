Father’s Day Coloring Pages, Certificates and More

The printables from the FreePrintable.net sites make it easy to surprise dads on Father's Day with everything from cute coloring pages to distinctive award certificates.
"It's easy to instantly download and print a World's Best Dad certificate, or a gift tag
to add to a present," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "There are printables to honor grandpas, uncles and other father figures, too"
FreePrintableStationery.net, PageBorders.net and FreePrintableGiftTags.net are home to stationery
sheets, borders
and gift tags illustrated with neckties, mustaches and other dad-themed graphics.
The coloring pages
at FreePrintableColoringPages.net include a trophy, a No. 1 Dad drawing and family scenes that are fun for kids to color and give to a favorite pop. Or, there are the "World's Best" and commemorative Father's Day certificates
from FreePrintableCertificates.net.
"I'm pleased to offer fun, functional printables for so many holidays," Savetz said. "They're a real time- and money-saver, too"
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.