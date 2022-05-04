Fascist Tactics by the GOP

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Demonization

Demonization is a basic tactic used in fascism and war, especially by autocrats, dictators, liars, and aggressors. Grudge and resentment politics often starts by vilifying people and portraying them as some form of the "other". Propaganda and frequent repetition rally the people to believe as the leaders do. Opponents are characterized as lessors and evil people; this makes it easier to discriminate against and distrust them, and kill them in war. Voltaire once said, "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities." Demonization is basic fascism.

Power and Control

Armies and military spending give leaders power and control. The pursuit of power and control takes valuable research and capital resources out of the mainstream economy, depressing manufacturing jobs. The pursuit of power and control (and fame) leads leaders into wars and empires. Control is the opposite of freedom.

Local Control

Republicans have often felt that the best government is that that is closest to the people. They would trust local government over state government and state government over federal government. No more. Trump Republicans seek to abuse power and use fascist tactics against their opponents, imposing state government controls on local governments. That takes freedom away from local governments.

Censorship and Secrecy

Governor DeSantis of Florida, in order to defend his absurd "Don't say gay" bill, which violates free speech, attacked the largest employer in his state, Disney World, when they complained, and revoked the special status of their special local district. Book burning has become fashionable in an effort to keep people ignorant of black history and gay rights. Secrecy is the enemy of a free and open society. Dumbing people down is a favorite tactic of fascism.

Press

A free press is essential to a free society. The propaganda tactic of calling any bad news "Fake news" and attacking the mainstream press is a favorite tactic of fascism. Calling the Russia investigation, a "hoax" and the Covid pandemic a "hoax" are examples of fascist tactics.

Democracy vs Autocracy

The Ukraine war and the January 6th insurrection at the national capitol are examples of autocracy against democracy. Putin's war crimes and genocide are not very unusual for autocrats.

Trump's domestic terrorists like the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Three Percenters almost led to his stealing the election and refusing to accept the peaceful transition of power to Biden.

Abortion

This was the taking away of rights for the first time ever by the Supreme Court. The five congenital liars who made this decision were confirmed based on lies they told in confirmation hearings as they pretended to respect "stare decisis" and the "settled law" of Roe v Wade. This is the fascism of not respecting woman's right to control their own bodies. State control of women is fascism.

