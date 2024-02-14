Family Trees and Genealogy Charts to Print

A broad selection of new family trees and genealogy printables
have been added to the website FamilyTreeTemplates.net.
"There are now 499 family trees
and related templates at the site," said Kay Savetz, who started FamilyTreeTemplates.net in 2008. "Whether you're working on a school assignment, making a family gift or simply recording your own heritage, there's likely a printable to help"
The new designs include illustrated family trees
suitable for framing with silhouette graphics for three, four or five generations. There are also new, special family trees
designed to include donor-conceived children as well as half-siblings.
The new ancestry charts
include ahnentafel charts that use a genealogical numbering system. Plus, FamilyTreeTemplates.net now has genealogy website and subscription trackers, a name changes record and a surnames table.
The popular family trees for pets
category has expanded to include illustrated trees for cats and dogs as well as horses and rabbits, plus colorable kitten and puppy charts.
FamilyTreeTemplates.net has research forms, family memory printables, poster-sized charts, wedding trees
and more. There is a free PDF version of each item, and in most cases an option to purchase a $4 editable DOC version that can be typed into using Microsoft Word before printing.
"I'm always adding new family trees and geneaology forms, including in response to site user suggestions," Savetz said.
