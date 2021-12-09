Family Tree and Genealogy Templates

The popular website FamilyTreeTemplates.net now has more than 400 family trees, ancestor charts and geneaology forms to instantly download and print.

"I started FamilyTreeTemplates.net in 2008 with a selection of illustrated family trees, and it's grown to become a large and diverse resource for families and genealogy buffs," said Kevin Savetz. "And, as always, there's a free version of each item at the site."

The just-added family trees include full-color illustrated backgrounds that can be found only at FamilyTreeTemplates.net, including leafy green trees, bare branches, fall leaves, apple-laden trees, pear trees and flowering trees. There are black-and-white versions of each of these new tree designs, so they can function as coloring pages, or simply save ink.

The new forms at FamilyTreeTemplates.net include: a family health record, an ancestor summary with picture, a biography template, military history forms, and tools for organizing research by source or by ancestor. The two-dozen new printables also include an ancestry chart with picture frame graphics along with room for vital statistics.

FamilyTreeTemplates.net also has family trees especially for step-families, adoptive families and other special situations. Plus, print keepsake forms, pretty trees for weddings and family reunions, memory-keeping designs and charts for school projects. There are even trees for family pets.

There are trees and charts with room for two to 12 generations. Beyond traditionally formatted family trees, the site has hourglass, fan, bowtie, radial and circular style designs along with poster-sized large family trees.

"Whether you're planning a family reunion, have a school project or just want to record your family history, there's a printable to fit at FamilyTreeTemplates.net," Savetz said. "And the ancestry charts and genealogy forms are perfect for deeper research."

Each item at the site is free as a PDF to write on with pen and pencil. Most designs are also available in premium DOC versions that can be typed into using Microsoft Word are just $4 and can be edited again and again.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.