Family Tree Templates and Ancestry Charts

Two dozen new family trees and genealogy printables
have been added to the website FamilyTreeTemplates.net.
"These printables range from colorful, illustrated family trees to detailed forms for record-keeping," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "It's easy to instantly download and print any item from FamilyTreeTemplates.net, and there are more than 500 from which to choose"
The site, which was founded in 2008, has expanded its selection of family tree
designs, so there are now versions with room for more siblings and for people who have gone by more than one name during their lifetime. The site also now has some "reverse family trees" with the oldest generations positioned at the bottom. Also just-added are four family tree worksheets
to refer back to as you create your tree.
FamilyTreeTemplates.net has family trees with room for many generations, designs especially for kids
, research forms, memory-keeping printables, poster-sized charts
, wedding trees
, fan and bowtie charts, and even family trees for pets
. Each design instantly downloads for just a few dollars.
"There are family trees for everyone from schoolchildren to genealogists," Savetz said.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.