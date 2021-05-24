Fairfax County EDA Again Sponsors Wharton DC Innovation Summit

PRESS ADVISORY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MAY 25, 2021

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) Again Sponsors

Annual Wharton DC Innovation Summit, June 10-12, 14-16, 2021:

"Innovation Leadership in a Post-Pandemic World"

For more information about the Summit, please contact Alan Schlaifer, Summit Chair,

at (301) 365-8999; anschlaifer@whartondc.com

www.WhartonDCInnovation.com

For more information about FCEDA,

please contact Alan Fogg, Vice President, Communications

( afogg@fceda.org)

Washington, DC: For the 7th year, the Wharton Club of DC is holding its annual Wharton DC Innovation Summit to address the state of innovation in key industries and economic areas and to inspire innovators of all ages and diverse backgrounds.

Once again online because of concerns about Covid-19, this year's theme is "Innovation Leadership in a Post-Pandemic World." All are welcome to attend, regardless of schools attended or location.

"Our Summits have traditions of featuring top speakers and partnering with other leading organizations in the public and private sectors that recognize the role innovation plays as a foundation for improving life and sustaining growth," says Ruwan Salgado, Summit Program Chair.

"So, we are pleased to have support once again from the outstanding team at the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)."

"We are delighted to be sponsoring the Wharton DC Innovation Summit because of the focus on two things that will get our nation and world moving again – innovation and leadership," says Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of FCEDA. "We want to encourage this kind of thinking because this is how big things are going to get done."

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. Fairfax County, minutes from Washington, D.C., has long boasted a culture of leading-edge innovation based on a technology-focused economy.

The FCEDA business investment staff works with companies of all sizes and backgrounds, and places a special emphasis on working with entrepreneurs, startups and businesses in emerging technology sectors to help them find partners, customers and sources of capital.

In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, the FCEDA is unique among local economic development organizations in maintaining business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv.

"We would be delighted to have anyone from those business centers - or anywhere else in the world - join us at the Summit. Innovation is a universal language that we invite everyone to speak more fluently," adds Alan Schlaifer, Summit Chair.

He says, "Attending the Summit is a way that everyone can learn, connect, and find ways to fulfill their dreams and leave an amazing legacy by improving life in the U.S. and elsewhere. To learn more, everyone interested should visit our website, www.WhartonDCInnovation.com."

# # #