Experts for Interview from ExpertClick.com

Transforming Philanthropy: Moving Beyond Misguided Frugality to Achieve Real Change



In the world of philanthropy, the paradox of thrift often stymies even the most well-intentioned efforts to drive change.







Kris Putnam-Walkerly Global Philanthropy Expert



Many philanthropists, in their earnest attempt to maximize the impact of every dollar, fall into the trap of what I term "Delusional Altruism." This occurs when donors are so focused on minimizing overhead and operational expenses that they inadvertently hinder their ability to make a real impact.



The concept is simple yet profound: by excessively cutting costs in areas like strategy development, talent, technology, succession planning, and advisement, donors and foundation leaders can actually limit their effectiveness and the effectiveness of the organizations they wish to help. Let's explore how this mindset can be transformed to empower true, systemic change in philanthropy.



The Pitfall of Misguided Frugality



One of the most common missteps in philanthropy is the undue emphasis on minimizing overhead costs. This misguided frugality in philanthropy is typically well-intentioned. Philanthropists often believe that by cutting back on administrative expenses, more funds can be directed toward "real" change. However, this perspective is short-sighted and counterproductive.



For instance, one of my clients, the CEO of a private foundation, refused to allow staff to take laptops on business trips to avoid the cost of potential replacements if they were dropped or damaged. While the intention was to save money, the actual result was a significant reduction in productivity, as staff were unable to work effectively while traveling. This is a perfect example of "saving money on all the wrong things," a practice that can severely restrict an organization's ability to operate efficiently and responsively.



The Importance of Investing in Capacity



True transformation in philanthropy requires an investment in both personal and organizational capacity. This means supporting not just the immediate, direct costs of projects but also the systems, skills, and staff that underpin successful initiatives. Investing in nonprofit capacity is crucial. Philanthropists and professional philanthropy leaders must recognize that investing in administrative capacities, technological upgrades, strong governance, and talented personnel is not antithetical to effective giving; rather, it is foundational to transformational philanthropy and sustained impact.



Take, for example, a nonprofit that required multi-year funding to advocate for policy changes related to drug treatment. The potential donor offered only a one-year grant, fearing that longer commitments would tie up funds that could be used elsewhere. This short-term approach neglected the reality that effective advocacy requires sustained effort and secure funding commitments. The nonprofit had difficulty hiring someone to lead the advocacy effort because they could only guarantee one year of funding. Here again, we see how a scarcity mindset can limit the potential for real progress.



Name: Kris Putnam-Walkerly



Title: Global Philanthropy Expert



Group: Putnam Consulting Group, Inc.



Dateline: Westlake, OH United States



Main Phone: 800-598-2102



Cell Phone: 510-388-5231



Email: kris@putnam-consulting.com



Patrick Byrne, Author of 'Danger Close -- Domestic Extremist Number 1 Comes Clean'







In his explosive memoir, Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock.com, presents a harrowing account of his involvement in a maze of corruption and deception at the top tiers of the U.S. government. Published by Defiance Press, Danger Close: Domestic Extremist Threat #1 Comes Clean offers readers an extraordinary glimpse behind the veil of power, laying bare startling truths poised to redefine public knowledge of governmental operations.







Dave Roberts, CEO of Defiance Press, emphasizes the critical timing of the book's publication, stating, "With the approach of the 2024 election, it's imperative that the public learns the full scope of the 'Russiagate' conspiracy. Patrick Byrne's revelations provide a sobering reminder of the urgent need for transparency and truth in our political discourse."



INSURGENT INNOVATION







David Morey -- Dedicated to Helping Companies Win



Nearly seventy years ago, legendary management consultant Peter Drucker concluded all business is about two things—marketing and innovation. Marketing and innovation. And seven decades later, this is truer than ever. Today, both marketing and innovation demand a change-leader focus, a bias for playing offense—and planning and acting not as an incumbent, but rather as an insurgent.



The greatest biographer of our day, my former colleague, Walter Isaacson, has written bestselling works on innovators and innovations—the likes of Ben Franklin, Steve Jobs, Leonardo da Vinci, Elon Musk, and code-breaking biochemist Jennifer Doudna. In each of these masterful accounts, Isaacson underscores the power of thinking across disciplines and as a leader of change—arguing that innovation demands mixing our own creative stew to help break away from the menu of our own status quo patterns and limiting beliefs.



In Isaacson's more recent work, The Code Breaker, he shows us how change leaders struggle between and within the private, academic, and public sectors to drive breakthrough innovation forward. And, most recently, Elon Musk unpacks the volatile and on-the-edge mixture of genius and paradigm shifter—in the form of the world's richest man.



David Morey is Chairman and CEO of DMG Global, and a best-selling author. He has advised 22 winning global presidential campaigns and worked with a Who's Who of Fortune 500 companies and leaders.



Name: David Morey



Title: Vice Chairman



Group: Core Strategy Group



Dateline: Washington, DC United States



Direct Phone: 888-626-9776



Main Phone: 202-223-7945



Create Your New Life with Marilyn L. Redmond







Enjoy this interview with Jim Masters as he asks Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond all the right questions to understand her gifts and abilities to bring healing and truth into the lives of her clients and audiences. She explains her focus in helping others with her spiritual gifts and talents to find the origin of the difficulties, issues, and medical concerns to resolve them.







and wisdom to life experience. Marilyn explains her different spiritual talents where her angels, Angelica, and Archangel Michael help her with her counseling, writing, and art. Through her many traumatic times, she found gratitude, forgiveness, compassion, and wisdom to help others find hope and answers to resolve life issues. In addition, her help comes from going through those difficulties and coming out on the other side. She brings hope and resolutions.



Everyone can find peace within and move into enjoying the "Now" in daily living. She knows that everyone can affirm their truth about themselves and release the programming from beliefs and past issues. Jim Masters's questions bring new and interesting responses that clarify many aspects of a spiritual minister, medium/physic, regressionist, author, artist, and more.



Stories from Marilyn's real life show her growth beyond the harrowing issues which revealed solutions to move her into a higher conscious and leave the past behind. Filmed at her home, she also shows off her art studio and therapy room. Her books on Amazon guide the reader through the steps that move you into love and grace. We all return to our spiritual home by healing and resolving the opportunities that challenge us to grow by moving from fear into love. Love never fails.



Rev. Marilyn Redmond, BA, CHT, IBRT -- Healing and Spiritual Growth



Read her monthly column on https://www.thesussexnewspaper.com



Check her website, https://www.angelicasgifts.com /



Her11 books are at Amazon -Marilyn L. Redmond



190 videos on You Tube at https://www.youtube.com/user/puyallup98372,



Blog at http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com./



Contact her at angelicasgifs6@outlook.com



Inflation and geopolitics and earnings. Oh, my!







Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Adviser



It was a rough week for stock markets. "The S&P 500 closed 1.5% lower on Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.6%. Every S&P 500 sector closed lower—and just about 40 stocks in the index finished the day with gains," reported Connor Smith of Barron's.



A trio of issues caused investors to reassess their expectations for the year. Here's what many were thinking about:



Prices rising at home. Early last week, the Consumer Price Index showed prices had moved higher in March. Headline inflation was 3.5 percent year-over-year, up from 3.2 percent in February. Higher prices for gasoline and shelter were the primary drivers of the increase. Inflation, in tandem with strong economic data, dashed investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve will lower rates soon, reported Augusta Saraiva and Matthew Boesler of Bloomberg.



Tensions rising overseas. One of the drivers behind rising prices is geopolitics, reported Rita Nazareth of Bloomberg. Oil markets have been responding to the possibility of escalating tensions in the Middle East, as well as the damage done by drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure. Equities moved lower and gold moved higher as investors sought so-called safe-haven investments, last week.



Corporate earnings growth. Last week, banks began reporting on their performance during the first quarter of 2024. Some banks reported net interest income (the profit earned from lending money) that was lower than analysts anticipated. The gap in expectations was due, in part, to the fact that bank accountholders were seeking higher returns on their savings, reported Sridhar Natarajan of Bloomberg. Despite disappointment over bank's interest income, earnings grew by 3.2% for the handful of S&P 500 companies that have already reported, according to John Butters at FactSet.



By the end of the week, major U.S. stock indices were lower. U.S. Treasury yields moved higher over the week.



Financial markets are likely to be volatile as investors adjust to U.S. economic strength and changing expectations for Fed rate cuts and geopolitical events. While market turbulence can be unsettling, price swings can create opportunities to invest in quality assets at attractive levels.



For more information on how to be financially prepared, contact our office at (405) 340-1717 or email greg@womackadvisers.com



Mauricio Velásquez, President of DTG



Mauricio can comment on "Attack on DEI" - his field. Comment on "Being Woke" Increase in hate inspired violence.







Mauricio Velasquez is the President of the Diversity Training Group. Mauricio is a Diversity Trainer, Consultant, and Strategist, Sexual Harassment Prevention Trainer, Executive Coach, Trust, Engagement Consultant and Trainer, and Expert Witness. Mauricio's 27 year career includes training in every state but North Dakota and 70 countries. Mauricio has trained more than one million participants in his workshops. Mauricio and his firm Diversity Training Group, was the first diversity consultant on the world wide web. Mauricio has trained from The White House (previous administration) to US Navy including Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to Law Enforcement and Native American Tribes to NASA.



Major League Soccer, National Police Foundation, Knucklepuck, Future of Privacy Forum, O'Connor Brewery - DTG is an all sectors.



Emotional Intelligence, Unconscious or Implict Bias, Employee Engagement - all hot new emerging practices in our complete portfolio of service offering.



Mauricio can comment on "Attack on DEI" - his field. Comment on "Being Woke" Increase in hate inspired violence.



Contact Mauricio/DTG at (703) 478-9191 or mauriciovelasquez@diversitydtg.com



Jim Ciardella is a storyteller, Ferrari enthusiast, and native Californian.







Born and raised in Palo Alto, California, he grew up in the heart of Silicon Valley. His new book, titled The Dealer, How One California Dealership Fueled the Rise of Ferrari Cars in America, is the story of Ferrari of Los Gatos, a dealership that became number one in North America during the 1980s.



Along with Ferraris, the dealership sold hot rods, muscle cars, and other classic cars, gaining the reputation to be able to find any car a customer desired. The book tells how the business became so successful and shares stories from the people that lived the dream daily.



Published by Prometheus Books, part of The Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group, Inc., The Dealer is scheduled for release in July, 2022.



Contact:



Jim Ciardella, Author



jim@flgstory.com



650) 339-1499



