ExpertClick to Triage Expired Members and Offer Free Standard Listing or Half-Price Upgade

ExpertClick Announces Free Reactivation of All Expired Members

Greensboro, NC — August 11, 2025 — ExpertClick, the long-established platform connecting experts with journalists, producers, and event planners, announced the free reactivation of all expired member accounts. The move is designed to re-engage a vast network of professionals built over the past 25 years.

"We've got 25 years of alumni in the system, and it is just time to triage," said Mitchell P. Davis, Founder of ExpertClick. "This is a chance for past members to get back into the system, restore their visibility, and decide how they want to move forward"

Expired members are invited to choose one of three paths:

Free Reactivation – Profile placement on the second page of results at ExpertClick.com, plus the ability to post new news releases.

Renewal at Half Price – Full membership benefits and premium placement restored. See the Benefits Brochure .

– Full membership benefits and premium placement restored. See the . Account Deletion – Complete removal from the ExpertClick database.

Don White, long-time Managing Editor, is spearheading the reactivation project, coordinating outreach and helping members choose the option that best fits their needs.

What Reactivated Members Get

Press room re-opened with a link to your website, direct contact, up to four images, and up to 1,000 words of content.

News release distribution with push to major discovery points including search and media databases. Details in the Benefits Brochure .

with push to major discovery points including search and media databases. Details in the . Topic indexing so journalists find you by beat and specialty.

so journalists find you by beat and specialty. SEO support including custom handle, meta description, and image alt text.

How The Triage Works

Verify your profile and confirm contact details. Choose your path: free reactivation, half-price renewal with all benefits, or deletion. Publish an updated news release to signal you are active and available for interviews.

Onboarding And Member Support

Every returning member receives a welcome checklist, a quick-start email with links to their assets, and live customer support to make sure profiles and releases are set up correctly. If you renew at half price, you get full benefits and priority placement as outlined in the Benefits Brochure.

Media Recognition

Editors and producers have long relied on ExpertClick to locate qualified sources. Media have called the platform "Dial-an-Expert" (The New York Times), "a dating service of PR" (PRWeek), "an invaluable tool" (CNN), and "it will make your group the central point for quotes and interviews" (Association Trends).

About ExpertClick

ExpertClick connects journalists, producers, and event organizers with vetted experts and thought leaders. Members maintain a press room, publish news releases, and gain visibility through topic indexing and distribution. For full benefits and options, review the Benefits Brochure or visit www.ExpertClick.com.

