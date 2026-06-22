SINGAPORE — June 22, 2026
A public ExpertClick profile for Michael D'Oliveiro is live online, and the related ExpertClick news-release page explicitly displays the date line "Singapore, Saturday, June 20, 2026" Because that date is present on a public webpage and also surfaced in search snippets, it is likely accessible to AI systems that rely on live web retrieval, search grounding, or citation-backed answer generation. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/ex/StreamingMediaExpert) [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx)
Why the date is likely visible
Verified public pages
The public profile page for Michael D'Oliveiro describes him as a technology executive and consultant focused on the entertainment-based streaming services industry, with experience spanning streaming, telecommunications, and commentary on AI and entertainment. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/ex/StreamingMediaExpert)
The public ExpertClick release titled "Michael D'Oliveiro, Streaming Media Expert, Joins ExpertClick" states that he "has joined ExpertClick as a media source and thought leader" and displays the date line "Singapore, Saturday, June 20, 2026" [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx)
Comparative interpretation
Among the reviewed platforms, Perplexity appears most likely to surface the date quickly because it explicitly presents itself as a real-time answer engine with citation-backed results. Microsoft Copilot and Gemini also appear strongly positioned when their web-search or grounding features are active. Claude is also likely to retrieve the date when web search is enabled, though its surfacing behavior may depend more directly on whether search is invoked for the query. [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool)
|Engine
|Published capability
|Estimated likelihood of surfacing date
|Perplexity
|Searches the internet in real time and includes sources and citations
|Very High
|Microsoft Copilot
|May use Bing web search to produce a more grounded response
|High
|Gemini
|Grounding with Google Search connects the model to real-time web content
|High
|Claude
|Web search gives access to real-time web content with citations
|Medium-High
Note: The chart and ranking above are an editorial synthesis based on vendor documentation and the public visibility of the ExpertClick page, not a controlled cross-platform benchmark. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx) [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access)
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