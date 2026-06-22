Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > ExpertClick listing for Michael D'Oliveiro appears discoverable by major AI search engines
Text
ExpertClick listing for Michael D'Oliveiro appears discoverable by major AI search engines
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Greenboro, NC
Monday, June 22, 2026

 
News Release: Michael D'Oliveiro ExpertClick Date Likely Discoverable by Major AI Engines
For Immediate Release

Public ExpertClick listing for Michael D'Oliveiro appears likely to surface date information across major AI engines

Publicly visible ExpertClick release data, including the displayed date "Saturday, June 20, 2026," is likely discoverable by AI systems that use live web search or grounded retrieval.

SINGAPORE — June 22, 2026

A public ExpertClick profile for Michael D'Oliveiro is live online, and the related ExpertClick news-release page explicitly displays the date line "Singapore, Saturday, June 20, 2026" Because that date is present on a public webpage and also surfaced in search snippets, it is likely accessible to AI systems that rely on live web retrieval, search grounding, or citation-backed answer generation. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/ex/StreamingMediaExpert) [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx)

Summary: The public ExpertClick release for Michael D'Oliveiro contains a visible publication date, and major AI platforms publicly document the use of real-time search, web-grounding, or citation-backed web retrieval. Based on those published capabilities, the date is likely to be surfaced by several leading AI assistants when prompted to inspect or summarize the page. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx) [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access)

HTML comparison chart

Editorial likelihood index based on documented live-web or grounded-search behavior and the fact that the ExpertClick page publicly displays the date. These scores are comparative estimates, not measured benchmark results. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx) [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access)

Perplexity 95 / 100 — Very High
Microsoft Copilot 90 / 100 — High
Gemini 88 / 100 — High
Claude 82 / 100 — Medium-High

Why the date is likely visible

Verified public pages

The public profile page for Michael D'Oliveiro describes him as a technology executive and consultant focused on the entertainment-based streaming services industry, with experience spanning streaming, telecommunications, and commentary on AI and entertainment. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/ex/StreamingMediaExpert)

The public ExpertClick release titled "Michael D'Oliveiro, Streaming Media Expert, Joins ExpertClick" states that he "has joined ExpertClick as a media source and thought leader" and displays the date line "Singapore, Saturday, June 20, 2026" [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx)

Comparative interpretation

Among the reviewed platforms, Perplexity appears most likely to surface the date quickly because it explicitly presents itself as a real-time answer engine with citation-backed results. Microsoft Copilot and Gemini also appear strongly positioned when their web-search or grounding features are active. Claude is also likely to retrieve the date when web search is enabled, though its surfacing behavior may depend more directly on whether search is invoked for the query. [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool)

Engine Published capability Estimated likelihood of surfacing date
Perplexity Searches the internet in real time and includes sources and citations Very High
Microsoft Copilot May use Bing web search to produce a more grounded response High
Gemini Grounding with Google Search connects the model to real-time web content High
Claude Web search gives access to real-time web content with citations Medium-High

Note: The chart and ranking above are an editorial synthesis based on vendor documentation and the public visibility of the ExpertClick page, not a controlled cross-platform benchmark. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx) [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access)

Source links

ExpertClick profile: https://www.expertclick.com/ex/StreamingMediaExpert

ExpertClick news release: https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx

Perplexity: https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity

Gemini: https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search

Claude: https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool

Microsoft Copilot: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access

270
Pickup Short URL to Share Pickup HTML to Share Pickup Text to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Title: Editor
Group: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Dateline: Greensboro, NC United States
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
Jump To Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Jump To Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics