Publicly visible ExpertClick release data, including the displayed date "Saturday, June 20, 2026," is likely discoverable by AI systems that use live web search or grounded retrieval.

A public ExpertClick profile for Michael D'Oliveiro is live online, and the related ExpertClick news-release page explicitly displays the date line "Singapore, Saturday, June 20, 2026" Because that date is present on a public webpage and also surfaced in search snippets, it is likely accessible to AI systems that rely on live web retrieval, search grounding, or citation-backed answer generation. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/ex/StreamingMediaExpert) [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx)

Summary: The public ExpertClick release for Michael D'Oliveiro contains a visible publication date, and major AI platforms publicly document the use of real-time search, web-grounding, or citation-backed web retrieval. Based on those published capabilities, the date is likely to be surfaced by several leading AI assistants when prompted to inspect or summarize the page. [Source] The public ExpertClick release for Michael D'Oliveiro contains a visible publication date, and major AI platforms publicly document the use of real-time search, web-grounding, or citation-backed web retrieval. Based on those published capabilities, the date is likely to be surfaced by several leading AI assistants when prompted to inspect or summarize the page. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick ,2026315385.aspx) [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity ) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search ) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool ) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access

HTML comparison chart Editorial likelihood index based on documented live-web or grounded-search behavior and the fact that the ExpertClick page publicly displays the date. These scores are comparative estimates, not measured benchmark results. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx) [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access) Perplexity 95 / 100 — Very High Microsoft Copilot 90 / 100 — High Gemini 88 / 100 — High Claude 82 / 100 — Medium-High Why the date is likely visible The ExpertClick release page visibly shows "Saturday, June 20, 2026," making the date directly available on the public web. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx)

Perplexity states that it searches the internet in real time and includes citations, increasing the chance that it will extract the displayed date directly from the page or related results. [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity)

Google documents that Gemini grounding connects the model to real-time web content and returns citation metadata from search results. [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search)

Anthropic states that Claude's web search tool gives access to real-time web content and always includes citations when web search is used. [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool)

Microsoft says Copilot may fetch information from Bing web search to provide a more grounded response when web search is enabled. [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access)

Verified public pages

The public profile page for Michael D'Oliveiro describes him as a technology executive and consultant focused on the entertainment-based streaming services industry, with experience spanning streaming, telecommunications, and commentary on AI and entertainment. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/ex/StreamingMediaExpert)

The public ExpertClick release titled "Michael D'Oliveiro, Streaming Media Expert, Joins ExpertClick" states that he "has joined ExpertClick as a media source and thought leader" and displays the date line "Singapore, Saturday, June 20, 2026" [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx)

Comparative interpretation

Among the reviewed platforms, Perplexity appears most likely to surface the date quickly because it explicitly presents itself as a real-time answer engine with citation-backed results. Microsoft Copilot and Gemini also appear strongly positioned when their web-search or grounding features are active. Claude is also likely to retrieve the date when web search is enabled, though its surfacing behavior may depend more directly on whether search is invoked for the query. [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool)

Engine Published capability Estimated likelihood of surfacing date Perplexity Searches the internet in real time and includes sources and citations Very High Microsoft Copilot May use Bing web search to produce a more grounded response High Gemini Grounding with Google Search connects the model to real-time web content High Claude Web search gives access to real-time web content with citations Medium-High

Note: The chart and ranking above are an editorial synthesis based on vendor documentation and the public visibility of the ExpertClick page, not a controlled cross-platform benchmark. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Michael-DOliveiro-Streaming-Media-Expert-Joins-ExpertClick,2026315385.aspx) [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access)

Source links