Michael D'Oliveiro Joins ExpertClick

For Immediate Release

Michael D'Oliveiro, Streaming Media Expert, Joins ExpertClick

Technology executive, consultant, author, and speaker brings deep expertise in streaming media, telecommunications, and the convergence of AI and entertainment

Michael D'Oliveiro, a veteran technology executive and consultant specializing in the entertainment-based streaming services industry, has joined ExpertClick as a media source and thought leader.

D'Oliveiro is known for his expertise in the streaming media sector across Australia, South-East Asia, and India. With a background spanning senior executive roles in pay TV, telecommunications, and digital entertainment, he offers informed commentary on the technology, strategy, and consumer trends shaping the future of streaming services.

Previously, D'Oliveiro held executive positions at HOOQ, the streaming platform jointly owned by Singapore Telecommunications, Sony, and Warner. He also built his career at major companies including Telstra and Astro, gaining first-hand experience in the evolution of media distribution and telecommunications across Asia.

Today, D'Oliveiro works closely with companies throughout the region, speaking with dozens of customers each year to understand their changing needs, challenges, and opportunities. His consulting and commentary focus particularly on the technology side of the business, with a current emphasis on the growing convergence of generative AI and entertainment.

"Streaming media is entering a new phase of transformation, driven by advances in AI, shifting consumer expectations, and new competitive pressures. I'm excited to share insights that help audiences better understand where the industry is heading and what it means for businesses and consumers alike"

In addition to his executive and consulting work, D'Oliveiro is an established writer and commentator. He is the author of The Streaming Media Guide: How To Incorporate Video In Your Communications Strategy (Routledge, 2018). He has also written numerous articles for local media exploring the intersection of technology and entertainment.

In 2023, he founded The Boardroom, an online men's magazine, where he serves as publisher and key contributor.

As a keynote speaker and interview guest, D'Oliveiro is recognized for delivering clear, engaging, and analytical perspectives on the latest developments affecting streaming services. Media outlets, event organizers, and podcast hosts seeking expert commentary on streaming, media technology, telecommunications, and AI in entertainment can now connect with him through ExpertClick.