Ethics in Consulting Podcast to Feature Board Member David Norman

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, www.imcusa.org) is pleased to announce board member David Norman will be featured in a podcast on ethics in consulting hosted by the Gabriel Al-Salem Foundation. The Podcast will take place on May 1, 2023, 13:00 GMT / 9:00 ESDT and is part of the Gabriel Al-Salem Foundation's series "Consulting Without Borders LIVE - Perspectives," which spotlights international consultants and experts working to address global challenges, promote professional excellence, and build a sustainable future.

"On May 1, 2023, we are delighted to welcome David Norman (USA), a Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) and Certified Business Manager (CBM), who has nearly 50 years of consulting experience, including 11 years in executive coaching. Since 1995 his company David Norman & Associates has been offering results-oriented services to small and mid-sized companies, non-profit organizations, and governmental agencies with a focus on financial, operational, and general management consulting services tailored to the clients' specific needs," states the Gabriel Al-Salem Foundation.

During the live broadcast, Norman will focus on the following topics:

Causes and fixes for damage to a consultant's reputation

How to differentiate you and your practice

The path forward for consultants

Join the podcast live on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, or LinkedIn. Attendees may ask questions directly in the comments. For the links and more information, please visit the Gabriel Al-Salem Foundation event page. Email Viktoria Olskaia at v.olskaia@ga-foundation.org with any questions about joining the podcast.

David Norman served on the Institute of Management Consulting USA (IMC USA) Carolinas Chapter Board, the National Board of Directors and as CEO and Chairman of the Board. He is Chair of the Board of the IMC USA Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization that focuses on ethics education. In 2017, Norman was rewarded for his consulting achievements with the CMC®-AF (Academic Fellow by ICMCI) and in 2018, he was recognized as a Fellow of IMC USA (FCMC). He is currently Chair of The Consultants Peer Group (www.tcpgroup.net), assisting with the growth of management consultants.