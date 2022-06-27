Speaker
Eric Lundren to Receive Ben Franklin Innovation Award
From:
Wharton Club of DC & Wharton DC Innovation Summit Wharton Club of DC & Wharton DC Innovation Summit
Washington, DC
Monday, June 27, 2022


Eric Lundgren, Founder & CEO, Big Battery
 

Benjamin Franklin Innovation Award at 8th Wharton DC Innovation Summit

to Eric Lundgren, Energy Tech Pioneer 

Washington, DC --- At the 8th Annual Wharton DC Innovation Summit on July 14, 2022, Eric Lundgren, an American leader in Sustainable Battery Innovation, will receive this year's Benjamin Franklin Innovation Award. 

Alan Schlaifer, Summit Chair, says, "Eric Lundgren is an apt choice for this year's award, especially given Ben Franklin's connections – and Eric's – to innovations used to power America, in a time of dynamic technology shift. Mr. Lundgren is a leader in the Circular Economy for his work in extending the lives of used EV (electric vehicle) batteries by creating energy storage solutions in support of sustainable energy independence in the United States." 

Schlaifer adds, "Eric is an American innovator, social entrepreneur, philanthropist and "RightToRepair" advocate, best known for his global work pioneering Enviro-Tech."

Lundgren's Fight in the Right to Repair Movement

  • For the past 20 years, Lundgren has fought to reduce America's waste, a concept that later evolved into the RightToRepair Movement. This movement empowers consumers to extend the life of products and reduce waste by removing manufacturers' restrictions on third party and do-it-yourself repair of equipment (such as tractors) and devices (such as cellphones).
  • In 2002 to combat eWaste, Mr. Lundgren founded ECA, Co., later acquired by Waste Management.  In 2011, he founded ITAP, Inc., the largest hybrid electronic recycling company in the United States. In 2017, to demonstrate the power of repurposed batteries, Lundgren built the world's longest range EV - aptly named "The Phoenix," because 90% of it was built from recycled parts - achieving a Guinness World Record for distance on a single charge (1,608.54 km / 999.5 mi.). 
  • In 2021, as a leader in the Circular Economy; Lundgren was an original warrior in the #RightToRepair movement, later an advisor for change. He then celebrated a victory with the announcement of President Biden's Executive Order supporting the movement.

Lundgren Gives Back and Leads Innovation in the Circular Economy

About the Wharton DC Innovation Summit: Each year, the Summit addresses some of the biggest issues facing the U.S. and world; thought leaders address the role innovation may play in solving these problems and improving lives. Tracks in the 2022 Summit are: Sustainability and the Circular Economy; Healthcare / Wellness / Longevity Economy; Disruptive Technologies (such as AI, Robotics, the Metaverse); and Funding. 

The Summit will occur in Washington, DC, using a hybrid format: attendees may choose in-person and online options powered by Microsoft Teams. Its theme this year, appropriate for the global political tensions and economic challenges, is "The 2020s & Beyond: Create & Own Your Future." More information is available on the website, www.WhartonDCInnovation.com.

All innovators and entrepreneurs are welcome, and the Summit features diverse speakers and attendees with varied backgrounds, ages and interests. To register or learn more go to: www.WhartonDCInnovation.com.

Contact Alan Schlaifer, 8th Annual Wharton DC Innovation Chairman: 301-365-8999, or email: anschlaifer@whartondc.com
Name: Alan N. Schlaifer
Title: President & CEO
Group: Wharton Club of DC
Dateline: Bethesda, MD United States
Direct Phone: 301-365-8999
