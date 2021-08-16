Emotional Investing by Generation

Jimmy Dugan, the manager of the Rockford Peaches (played by Tom Hanks), famously told his crew of women ballplayers in "A League of Their Own" that "There's no crying in baseball!" It seems, however, there's a LOT of crying in investing – at least in some generational age brackets.

A survey of more than 1,100 individual investors by Magnify Money revealed that investors generally, and Gen-Z investors in particular, have experienced regrets over impulsive investing decisions, have lost sleep over their investments, have invested while drunk, and defied Jimmy Dugan by crying about it. Boomers are much less prone to these behaviors than the other age cohorts, but even Boomers have some regrets.