Eight Snarky Things People Do on the Internet. From @Searchjacking
Washington , DC
Wednesday, January 6, 2021

 


Eight snarky things done on the internet. From @Seachjacking 

1)            Dark Patterns video  https://youtu.be/kxkrdLI6e6M  Features designed to get web visitors to do thins they might not want to do .  Color ques can get you to do things that you think are simple choice until the buy and charge my credit card is the same, but shown a 'Continue"when in fact that bills your credit card.

2)            Credit card pass though  https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6562631-AGGRESSIVE-SALES-TACTICS-ON-THE-INTERNET-AND.html

3)             Artificial Intelligence and Optimizing Reputation Management  https://www.equities.com/artificial-intelligence-and-optimizing-reputation-management

4)            Threat of UPL Manipulation:  https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6553898-Threat-of-URL-Manipulaton.html

5)           .com vrs. .net  -----     WELCOME TO GROUP BUY SEO TOOLS   See both .com and .net  https://groupbuyseotools.com/

6)            .com vs .co which domain extension should I use? https://itxdesign.com/com-vs-co-which-domain-extension-should-i-use/

7)            The darkest SEO: forging judges' signatures on fake court orders to scrub negative Google result   https://boingboing.net/2019/07/30/terrible-ideas-r-us.html

8)            Knowing how to manage your online reputation may be the single most important thing you can do to succeed both today and in the future.  https://youtu.be/r4UsOJveQYw

  
