Eight Snarky Things People Do on the Internet. From @Searchjacking

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Eight snarky things done on the internet. From @Seachjacking

1) Dark Patterns video https://youtu.be/kxkrdLI6e6M Features designed to get web visitors to do thins they might not want to do . Color ques can get you to do things that you think are simple choice until the buy and charge my credit card is the same, but shown a 'Continue"when in fact that bills your credit card.

2) Credit card pass though https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6562631-AGGRESSIVE-SALES-TACTICS-ON-THE-INTERNET-AND.html

3) Artificial Intelligence and Optimizing Reputation Management https://www.equities.com/artificial-intelligence-and-optimizing-reputation-management

4) Threat of UPL Manipulation: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6553898-Threat-of-URL-Manipulaton.html

5) .com vrs. .net ----- WELCOME TO GROUP BUY SEO TOOLS See both .com and .net https://groupbuyseotools.com/

6) .com vs .co which domain extension should I use? https://itxdesign.com/com-vs-co-which-domain-extension-should-i-use/

7) The darkest SEO: forging judges' signatures on fake court orders to scrub negative Google result https://boingboing.net/2019/07/30/terrible-ideas-r-us.html

8) Knowing how to manage your online reputation may be the single most important thing you can do to succeed both today and in the future. https://youtu.be/r4UsOJveQYw