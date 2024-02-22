Thursday, February 22, 2024

Don't fight the Fed.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is the central bank of the United States. A longstanding bit of investment wisdom is: Don't fight the Fed. It means that investors should align their strategies with the Fed's monetary policy. Economic growth is influenced by Fed policy, and stock markets tend to reflect the economy, rising when it grows and falling when it contracts. As a result, Kent Thune of The Balance reported, when the Fed is:

Tightening monetary policy by raising the federal funds rate to slow economic growth, investors should be cautious.

by raising the federal funds rate to slow economic growth, investors should be cautious. Easing monetary policy by lowering the federal funds rate to stimulate economic growth, investors can be more aggressive (within the boundaries of their risk tolerance and financial goals).

The Fed has left rates unchanged since last summer. In January, the Fed indicated that inflation was moving in the right direction, and the economy remained strong. It projected that the federal funds rate would fall to 4.6 percent by year-end, implying three rate cuts of 0.25 percent in 2024.

The market did its own math and came to a different conclusion. It decided inflation would drop steadily, economic growth would falter, and the Fed would cut rates six times in 2024, reported Nicholas Jasinski of Barron's.

Last week, economic data suggested the Fed has yet to win its fight against inflation, although there was a sign that economic growth might be moderating.

The Consumer Price Index showed that inflation fell in January, year-over-year, but not as quickly as many economists had expected.

The Producer Price Index revealed U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in January as the cost of services moved higher.

Retail sales slowed dropped more than expected in January, suggesting that consumer spending (a primary driver of U.S. economic growth) might be slowing.

The data caused markets to recalculate. Now, investors "have moved closer to the view of Fed policymakers, most of whom as of December penciled in 50 to 75 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2024," reported Howard Schneider and Michael S. Derby of Reuters.

As markets adjusted to the revised outlook, major U.S. stock indices finished lower, and yields on longer maturities of U.S. Treasuries moved higher.

Is your portfolio positioned to take advantage of the trends? Please click here for your free risk assessment. This questionnaire will allow of us to find a way that best fits your needs! We will be in touch to review with you.

For more information on how to be financially prepared, contact our office at (405) 340-1717 or email greg@womackadvisers.com

Greg Womack

1366 E. 15th Street

Edmond, OK 73013

Phone: (405) 340-1717

www.womackadvisers.com