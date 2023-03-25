Do You Qualify?   For Journalists

Saturday, March 25, 2023
We asked ChatGPT4: How does one validate is person is a professional journalist?
Validating if a person is a professional journalist can involve a combination of methods. Here are some steps you can take to verify their credibility:
- Check their portfolio: A professional journalist should have a portfolio or a collection of their published work. You can search for their articles, videos, or other media content to verify their past experiences and the quality of their work.
- Examine their credentials: Journalists may have degrees in journalism, mass communication, or related fields. Check if the person has attended an accredited institution and holds the necessary qualifications. Certifications from organizations like the Poynter Institute or the Society of Professional Journalists can also be an indicator of their professionalism.
- Look for a byline: A byline is a line in an article or news story that gives the author's name. Professional journalists usually have bylines in the publications where they contribute. Search for their bylines in reputable news outlets and publications.
- Research their employer: If the person claims to work for a media organization, verify the organization's credibility. Reputable news outlets typically have strict standards for their journalists and follow a code of ethics.
- Analyze their social media presence: Professional journalists often have social media profiles on platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Look for their online presence, and check if their profiles are consistent with their claimed profession. Keep in mind that not all journalists will have a strong social media presence.
- Check references: If possible, contact people who have worked with the journalist to get insights into their work ethics and professionalism.
Assess their adherence to journalistic ethics: Professional journalists should abide by ethical guidelines, such as accuracy, impartiality, and accountability. Look for signs of these principles in their work.
Our policy for acceptance by The News Council is thus:
- They have professional email that is associated with a website that is clearly a news organization. For example: JaneDoe@Name-of-Bona-Fide-News-org.com Sorry we can't credential journalists who use free email services like: @aol.com or @Outlook.com
- There have published work on the internet that shows their byline.
- They are member of one of the following journalist organizations:
AMERICAN SOCIETY OF NEWS EDITORS
