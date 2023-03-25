From: News Council Georgetown , DC Saturday, March 25, 2023

Do You Qualify? For Journalists We asked ChatGPT4: How does one validate is person is a professional journalist? Validating if a person is a professional journalist can involve a combination of methods. Here are some steps you can take to verify their credibility: Check their portfolio: A professional journalist should have a portfolio or a collection of their published work. You can search for their articles, videos, or other media content to verify their past experiences and the quality of their work. Examine their credentials: Journalists may have degrees in journalism, mass communication, or related fields. Check if the person has attended an accredited institution and holds the necessary qualifications. Certifications from organizations like the Poynter Institute or the Society of Professional Journalists can also be an indicator of their professionalism. Look for a byline: A byline is a line in an article or news story that gives the author's name. Professional journalists usually have bylines in the publications where they contribute. Search for their bylines in reputable news outlets and publications. Research their employer: If the person claims to work for a media organization, verify the organization's credibility. Reputable news outlets typically have strict standards for their journalists and follow a code of ethics. Analyze their social media presence: Professional journalists often have social media profiles on platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Look for their online presence, and check if their profiles are consistent with their claimed profession. Keep in mind that not all journalists will have a strong social media presence. Check references: If possible, contact people who have worked with the journalist to get insights into their work ethics and professionalism. Assess their adherence to journalistic ethics: Professional journalists should abide by ethical guidelines, such as accuracy, impartiality, and accountability. Look for signs of these principles in their work. Our policy for acceptance by The News Council is thus: They have professional email that is associated with a website that is clearly a news organization. For example: JaneDoe@Name-of-Bona-Fide-News-org.com Sorry we can't credential journalists who use free email services like: @aol.com or @Outlook.com There have published work on the internet that shows their byline. They are member of one of the following journalist organizations: AAJA: Asian American Journalists Association

AAN: ASSOCIATION OF ALTERNATIVE NEWSWEEKLIES

ACES: American Copy Editors Society

AEJMC: Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication

AHCJ: Association of Health Care Journalists

AIFI: American Indian Film Institute

ALABAMA PRESS ASSOCIATION

ALBERTA WEEKLY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION

Alfred Smith Memorial Foundation

Alliance for Audited Media

ALLIED DAILY NEWSPAPERS OF WASHINGTON

AMEJA: Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association

American Association for the Advancement of Science

AMERICAN COURT & COMMERCIAL NEWSPAPERS INC.

AMERICAN SOCIETY OF NEWS EDITORS

AOJ: Association of Opinion Journalists

API: American Press Institute

APME: Associated Press Media Editors

APSE: Associated Press Sports Editors

ARIZONA NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION

ARKANSAS PRESS ASSOCIATION

ASBPE: American Society of Business Publication Editors

ASJA: American Society of Journalists & Authors

ASME: American Society of Magazine Editors

ASNE: American Society of Newspaper Editors

Association for Capitol Reporters and Editors

Association for Women Journalists â€" Chicago

Association of European Journalists

Association of Food Journalists

Association of Writers & Writing Programs Conference

ATLANTIC COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION"

AWSM: Association for Women in Sports Media

BEA: Broadcast Education Association

Benton Foundation

CAJ: Canadian Association of Journalists

CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

Campaign Finance Information Center

CAR in Canada

Center for International Media Assistance

Center for Investigative Journalists {Mexico}

Center for Media and Democracy

CMA: College Media Advisors

CML: Center for Media Literacy

COLORADO PRESS ASSOCIATION

"Columbia University

Graduate School of Journalism"

CONNECTICUT DAILY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION

CPJ: Committee to Protect Journalists

Criminal Justice Journalists

CSPA: Columbia Scholastic Press Association

Dart Center for Journalism & Trauma

Editor & Publisher

Electronic Frontier Foundation

EWA: Education Writer's Association

FLORIDA PRESS ASSOCIATION

Florida Press Club

Foreign Press Center

Free Press

Fund for Investigative Journalism

George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs

GEORGIA PRESS ASSOCIATION

Global Investigative Journalism Network

Gridiron Club

HOOSIER STATE PRESS ASSOCIATION

House Periodical Press Gallery -

ICFJ: International Center for Journalists

IFJ: The International Federation of Journalists

ILLINOIS PRESS ASSOCIATION

IMA: Integrated Media Assoc.

iMediaEthics (aka stinkyjournalism.org)

Inland Press Association

INMA: International Newspaper Marketing Assoc.

Inter American Press Association

International Center for Journalists

International Journalists Network

INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF WEEKLY NEWSPAPER EDITORS

Investigative News Network

IOWA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

IRE: Investigative Reporters & Editors

IWMF: The International Women's Media Foundation

JAWS: Journalism & Women Symposium

JEA: Journalism Education Assoc.

J-Lab / American University School of Communication

Journalism Accelerator

Journalism Center on Children & Families

KANSAS PRESS ASSOCIATION

Keiki O Ka Ê»Ä€ina Family Learning Centers

KENTUCKY PRESS ASSOCIATION

Knight Digital Media Center â€" Online Journalism Review

Local Media Association

LOUISIANA PRESS ASSOCIATION

MAINE PRESS ASSOCIATION

MASSACHUSETTS NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

Maynard Media

MDDC PRESS ASSOCIATION

Media Alliance

Media Democracy Project

Media Research Center

MediaBistro

Mega Conference (southeast newspaper executives

MICHIGAN PRESS ASSOCIATION

Military Reporters & Editors

MINNESOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

MISSISSIPPI PRESS ASSOCIATION

MISSOURI PRESS ASSOCIATION

MONTANA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

MPI: Mid-America Press Institute

NAA: Newspaper Association of America

NAAJA: National American Arab Journalists Association

NAB: National Association of Broadcasters

NABJ: National Association of Black Journalists

NAHJ: National Association of Hispanic Journalists

NAJA: Native American Journalists Assoc.

NAM: New America Media

NAMIC: National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications

National Association of Science Writers

National Center for Business Journalism

National Center on Disability and Journalism

National Federation of Press Women

NATIONAL NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION/COLUMBIA, MO.

National Press Club

National Press Foundation

National Public Radio

National Scholastic Press Association / Associated Collegiate Press

National Society of Newspaper Columnists

National Writers Union

Native Networks

Native Public Media

NEBRASKA PRESS ASSOCIATION

NEVADA PRESS ASSOCIATION

New England Book Festival JM Northern Media LLC

NEW ENGLAND NEWSPAPER AND PRESS ASSOCIATION

NEW HAMPSHIRE PRESS ASSOCIATION

NEW JERSEY PRESS ASSOCIATION

NEW MEXICO PRESS ASSOCIATION

New York Association of Black Journalists

New York Media Festival

NEW YORK NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

NEW YORK PRESS ASSOCIATION

New York University Department of Journalism and Mass Communication

Newseum

NewsLab

NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION MANAGERS

NLGJA: National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association

NNA: National Newspaper Association

NNPA: National Newspaper Publisher Association

Non-Fiction Writers Conference

Nonfiction Authors Association

North American Agricultural Journalists

NORTH CAROLINA PRESS ASSOCIATION

NORTH DAKOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism

NPC: National Press Club

NPPA: National Press Photographers Association

OHIO NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

OKLAHOMA PRESS ASSOCIATION

ONA: Online News Association

ONP: Online Publishers Assoc.

ONTARIO COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION

OREGON NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

Organization of News Ombudsmen.

PENNSYLVANIA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Pirate's Alley Faulkner Society

PJnet: Public Journalism Network

Poynter Institute

PRNDI: Public Radio News Directors Incorporated

Project Censored

Project for Excellence in Journalism

ProPublica

QUEBEC COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION

Quill and Scroll Society

Reclaim the Media

Reports Lab

Reynolds Journalism Institute

RNA: Religion News Writers Association

RTNDA: Radio Television Digital News Association

SABEW: Society of American Business Editors and Writers

SAJA: South Asian Journalists Association

San Francisco Writers Conference

Santa Barbara Writers Conference

SASKATCHEWAN WEEKLY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION

SEJ: Society of Environmental Journalists

SIPA: Specialized Information Publishers Association.

SND: Society for News Design

SNPA: Southern Newspaper Publishers Assoc.

Society for Features Journalism

SOUTH CAROLINA PRESS ASSOCIATION

SOUTH DAKOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

SPJ: Society of Professional Journalists

Student Press Law Center

Sundance Institute Native American Program

Sunlight Labs

Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications

TENNESSEE PRESS ASSOCIATION

TEXAS DAILY NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

TEXAS PRESS ASSOCIATION

The Association for Women in Communications

The Independent Author Network

The Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard University

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

THE WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER

The Working Reporter

U.S. SENATE PRESS GALLERY

UNITY Journalists for Diversity

University of California at Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

University of Missouri at Columbia School of Journalism

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Journalism

University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication

UTAH PRESS ASSOCIATION

VERMONT PRESS ASSOCIATION

VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION

WASHINGTON NEWS COUNCIL Â·

WASHINGTON NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

Washington Press Club Foundation

WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION

White House Correspondents™ Association

WIMN: Women in Media & News

WISCONSIN NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

World Assoc. of Newspapers

World Press Institute

Writers' Guild of America

WYOMING PRESS ASSOCIATION # 30 #

