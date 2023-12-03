Sunday, December 3, 2023

Did we get your name right? Introducing www.InterviewClick.com

Hi:

Did we get your name right?

This email has been sent to contact name our researcher found for journalist associations.

The question of "who is journalist" has floated around of office for 40 years, and at last think we've found a good definition.

It is: "A journalist is someone who has a professional membership in an association of journalists." So, we needed a list of Journalist organizations, and not finding one, had a researcher compile a list. We were amazed that we found 224 journalist groups.

How can see it here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1L5HZa9feMebfFKPxmFLH10SDnqCFVj3ni3rlfn3G3xw/edit#gid=0

Is we didn't get the information about your group right, please email me so I can update the file.

Email to Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com or call or text: 202-333-5000

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Introducing www.InterviewClick.com – Called "a dating service of PR" by PRWeek.com is in beta for full roll out in 2024.

It allows both journalist and experts to create a profile free of charge.

Journalists can ask questions for the experts to answer

….and yes, know many journalists are experts, and many experts or journalists so someone can sign up for both sides of the site. www.InterviewsClick.com is different that HARO & Profnet, for both the questions and answers are can be public (Yes, a cloaking option is available.) Yes, the public posting of questions and answers by experts on their profiles allows more access the question and answers – we hope all will like this difference. A journalist can be a voyeur and watch both sides of the exchanges to – sort of like my favorite freedom of information request is to get a copy of all the other freed of information request made. –HA!

Journalists register free for a profile and to ask questions at: https://www.expertclick.com/Journalist/Registerjournalist.aspx

Experts register free for a press room and answer questions at: https://www.expertclick.com/Expert/InviteForm.aspx

…and yes, as note if you are both an expert and journalist you can sign up for both.

…and I do ask you share this email with the members of your journalist group.

Questions? Reply to the email, or can call or text me at (202)333-5000

Mitchell P. Davis

Editor & Publisher

Broadcast Interview Source. Inc.

P.S. You may know us for the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons -- The 41th annual Yearbook is in print

Download free as PDF at www.ExpertBook.com

Or buy the hard copy from Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Yearbook-Experts-Authorities-Spokespersons-41st/dp/B0C7T9PXVN/

The New York Times called it: "Dial-an-Expert"

CNN called it "an invaluable tool"

Larry King wrote: "Something ever talk show host must have"

