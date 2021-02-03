Cybersecurity: What Consultants and their Clients Need to Know

On Friday, February 5, 2021, cybersecurity experts Dr. Stan Stahl and Dr. Steve Krantz will speak at the Southern California Chapter virtual meeting of the Institute of Management Consultants USA. Stahl and Kranz will speak on what recent cybersecurity events mean for consultants and the businesses and organizations they serve. The program takes place from 8:00 to 9:00 AM on the Zoom video conferencing platform. Attendees can login early for optional introductions and networking from 7:30 to 8:00 AM.

To attend, register on the events page of the IMC USA website.

"Our programs are designed to keep consultants up to date with the latest information and resources to help them better serve and add value for their clients," said IMC SoCal President and Certified Management Consultant (CMC®) Jennifer Beever. "In this program, consultants will learn what the recent activity means to us as a Nation, what they can do to protect their own businesses and what to recommend to their clients."

Dr. Stan Stahl is the Director of Information Security at Miller Kaplan and an information systems security pioneer who secured teleconferencing between the White House and key Federal Agencies, databases inside Cheyenne Mountain military complex, and the communications network controlling the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal. He is the founder of SecureTheVillage™, a nonprofit community-based response to the cybercrime and privacy crisis.

Dr. Steve Krantz retired from a 39-year career at IBM in 2007 as a Distinguished Engineer. For the last 8 years of his IBM career, Steve was Chief Architect and Strategy Leader of IBM's worldwide, internal IT infrastructure, responsible for the successful computing support of over 400,000 professionals, technicians and administrators. Dr. Kranz serves on the SecureTheVillage™'s Board and Leadership Council.

IMC SoCal is the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC USA), the national accrediting organization and professional association for management consultants. IMC SoCal is the largest chapter within IMC USA, offering monthly speaker programs, networking opportunities, and a community where consultants can collaborate and learn how to grow their consulting pracitce and become a better consultant.