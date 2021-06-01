Consultant's Roadmap for Leading Clients from Trauma to Triumph

On Friday, June 4, 2021, the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants USA (imcusa.org) presents Trauma to Triumph: A Roadmap for Leading through Disruption. Hospital executive turned consultant and author Dr. Diana Hendel will present her story of experiencing deadly workplace violence while CEO of one of the largest acute care, trauma, and teaching hospital complexes on the West Coast. The program takes place from 8:00 to 9:00 AM on the Zoom video conferencing platform. Attendees can login early for optional introductions and networking from 7:30 to 8:00 AM. To attend, register on the Trauma to Triumph event page of the IMC USA website.

"Experiencing trauma is more common for individuals, groups and organizations due to the pandemic, the rise of workplace violence and recent social and political unrest," said Jennifer Beever, President of IMC SoCal. "Dr. Hendel's presentation is very timely and is designed help consultants and leaders learn how to identify symptoms of the acute stage of trauma and lead clients' and their organizations to better prepare for the next crisis."

Dr. Diana Hendel is an executive coach and leadership consultant. As the CEO of Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's and Women's Hospital, Hendel led one of the largest acute care, trauma, and teaching hospital complexes on the West Coast. She has served in many professional association and community leadership roles, including chair of the California Children's Hospital Association, executive committee member of the Hospital Association of Southern California, vice chair of the Southern California Leadership Council, chair of the Greater Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, board member of the California Society of Healthsystem Pharmacists, and leader-in-residence of the Ukleja Center for Ethical Leadership at California State University Long Beach.

Dr. Hendel co-wrote Trauma to Triumph: A Roadmap for Leading Through Disruption (and Thriving on the Other Side) as well as Why Cope When You Can Heal?: How the Healthcare Heroes of COVID-19 Can Recover from PTSD with Dr. Mark Goulston She also wrote Responsible: A Memoir, a deeply personal account of her workplace trauma experience. She earned her B.S. in Biological Sciences degree from UC Irvine and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from UC San Francisco.

IMC SoCal is the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC USA), the national accrediting organization and professional association for management consultants. IMC SoCal is the largest chapter in IMC USA, offering free monthly educational and networking programs for its members, a community of peers that share resources and collaborate on projects, and promotional opportunities for members including online advertising to area businesses. Learn more about IMC's Southern California chapter on the IMC SoCal webpage.