Consultants Conference to Focus on Professional Competency and Certification

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) announces that its Consult-Con Annual Conference is open for registration. Designed for both entry level and experience consultants, the Consult-Con 2023 conference theme is "Get Your Competitive Edge On," focused on building consulting competencies and professional consulting certification and features consulting industry thought leadership keynotes, speaker sessions, deep-dive workshops, and networking with other professional consultants. The conference takes place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on November 10-12 at the waterfront B Ocean Resort, just 15 minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Consultants can learn more about Consult-Con and register on IMC USA's Annual Conference webpage.

According to IMC USA Chair Angela Dingle, "IMC's Annual Consult-Con Conference is not like most consulting conferences. Our focus is on providing the international standard certification for consultants, the CMC®, and teaching an approved consulting industry Competency Framework and Code of Ethics for consulting. Whether you're a new consultant just getting started or have years of experience, Consult-Con is a transformative experience that can rejuvenate your career and consultancy. By attending Consult-Con, consultants can also make connections that expand their professional network and build valuable relationships with peers in the consulting industry."

Consult-Con 2023 programs are geared to consultants at all stages of their career and highlight IMC's internationally recognized competency framework, its Certified Management Consultant (CMC®) designation and its focus on ethical consulting. The 2023 agenda includes workshops on New Client Development, Strategic Planning for Consultant Business Growth, the CMC® Certification, Ethics, the CMC® Competency Framework, and ISO 20700 (the only professional services-specific approved by the International Organization for Standardization). Of special note, Consult-Con 2023 includes the iconic IMC USA Consultants Talk Show, in which consultant attendees can submit any question about consulting and get answers from experienced and certified peers.

The Certified Management Consultant™ (CMC®) mark is awarded to consultants who have achieved a level of performance that includes professional standards in technical competency and ethics, and global standards in consulting competencies, professional behavior, client and project management, and personal conduct. The applicants take written and oral examinations to demonstrate understanding of the management consulting process defined in IMC USA's Competency Framework as well as the IMC Code of Ethics and ethical aspects of consulting.