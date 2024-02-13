Consultants Boost Credibility, Success with Professional Certification

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) will present an online program for consultants who want to learn how to achieve the globally-recognized Certified Management Consultant (CMC®) certification. The program takes place on February 27, 2024, at 3:30 PM Eastern time and provides a deep dive into how to how to apply for CMC certification. Attendees will learn the components of the CMC, the requirements and qualifications for candidates, as well as resources available to prepare for the CMC, the CMC application process, and the requirements to attain and renew the CMC credential tri-annually. Consultants can save their spot for the February 27th event by registering on the Aiming to Grow Your Consulting Practice: A Guide to CMC®? Certification page

According to IMC USA Board Director David T. Norman, "The CMC® Certification through IMC USA is the international gold standard of business consulting certifications. With large firms in the consulting industry not only making headlines for unethical practices but also receiving significant financial sanctions, the CMC® focus on IMC's enforceable Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct becomes a real differentiator and competitive advantage for independent consultants and boutique firms. The CMC® mark is not a certification you can buy, but you earn it by proving your knowledge of the consulting process, your skills and expertise and your ability to get results and add transformative value for your clients."

The Certified Management Consultant™ (CMC®) mark is awarded to consultants who have achieved a level of performance that includes professional standards in technical competency and ethics, and global standards in consulting competencies, professional behavior, client and project management, and personal conduct. The applicants submit their application with client case studies and client references that the IMC USA Certification Committee contacts. Upon approval, applicants then take written and oral examinations to demonstrate their understanding of the management consulting process defined in IMC USA's Competency Framework as well as the IMC Code of Ethics and ethical aspects of consulting.