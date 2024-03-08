Consultant to Present Secrets of Working with Large Companies

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) announces a new online program for consultants called "Inside the Consultants Studio." The first program in a series will be with Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) Charles (Chuck) Roxin, who will share his secrets of working with large corporations. The program takes place on Tuesday, March 12, at 1 PM E.T. Chuck's presentation will also include sharing of some of the intellectual property he has used in his extensive career as a management consultant. The program is open to IMC USA members and other consultants. Learn more and access event registration at IMC USA's Inside the Consultant's Studio event page.

According to IMC USA Marketing Chair Margie Hanson, "Consultants learning from their peers is one of the many values IMC USA offers to independent consultants and their firms. Inside the Consultants Studio is available to guests as well as our members. We also have been tipped off that our speaker Chuck Roxin will be giving away some of the intellectual property he's used in his extensive career as a consultant, so make sure to sign up for special presentation."

Chuck Roxin CMC was born into a family business where he worked and managed all aspects of the business, including quality control, financial analysis, operations and executive management (CEO). He started his consulting business in 1983 to share his extensive business experience with clients, including large companies such as GM, ABB, Cooper Power and others. Chuck has graduate degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and State University of New York at Brockport. He was awarded the internationally-recognized Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) mark by IMC USA. The CMC mark is awarded to consultants who have achieved a level of performance that includes professional standards in technical competency and ethics, and global standards in consulting competencies, professional behavior, client and project management, and personal conduct.