Consultant Liz Weber CMC CSP Appointed New Ethics Chair of IMC USA

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) is pleased to announce that Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) Liz Weber has been appointed the new Ethics Chair of IMC USA. The appointment was made on June 15th by Julia Demkowski CMC, MBA, the IMC USA Chair for the past two years. As IMC USA Ethics Chair, Liz will oversee all ethics related matters, including standards, any issues that may arise as well as resolutions to ethical issues.

According to Liz Weber, "Now more than ever, the world needs ethical, trusted, informed leaders. As professional management consultants, IMC members are perfectly positioned to help model and educate our clients, colleagues, family and friends on what calm, confident, informed, ethical behavior looks like and how it creates win-win relationships." Liz adds that "As the Ethics Chair of IMC USA, I'm hoping to leverage previous Chair Mark Haas's incredible work by continuing to support the development of educational opportunities and offerings around ethics. Our Code of Ethics and continuing education guides IMC members and positions them, no matter their clientele type or stage of consultancy, to manage ethical challenges and support their clients and others. The more our members know, the more we can help others to know and understand more too."

As the President of Weber Business Services, LLC, a management consulting, training, and speaking firm headquartered near Harrisburg, PA, Liz provides strategic and succession planning, executive coaching, and comprehensive leadership training programs to business owners, leaders, executive teams, and boards of directors. Liz has supervised business activities in 129 countries and has presented in over 20 countries. She taught for the Johns Hopkins University's Graduate School of Continuing Studies, as well as the Georgetown University's Senior Executive Leadership Program. Liz has written more than ten leadership books including Succession Planning & Talent Development – A 10-Step Guide for Managers (2022), Something Needs to Change Around Here -The Five Stages to Leveraging Your Leadership (2nd edition March 2018), Stop So You Can Get the Results You Want!, a 4 Book Package for Business Owners, Managers, HR Professionals and Women in Leadership (2015), and Don't Let 'Em Treat You Like A Girl – A Woman's Guide to Leadership Success (2011). Notably, Liz is one of fewer than 100 people in the U.S. to hold both the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) and Certified Management Consultant (CMC) designations; the highest earned designations in two different professions.