Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Consultant Association Welcomes New Affiliate Member Standard Insights
Text Graphics
Consultant Association Welcomes New Affiliate Member Standard Insights
From:
Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA) Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA)
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Thursday, July 20, 2023


Standard Insights New IMC USA Affiliate
 

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) is pleased to announce that Standard Insights has become an affiliate member of the association. Standard Insights offers an analytics and growth marketing platform that helps consultants and their client organizations to predict customer actions and execute data-driven, omnichannel campaigns. Features include profitability scoring, micro-segmentation, hyper-personalization and inventory forecasting.

According to Jerry Abiog, CEO and Co-founder of Standard Insights, "We're thrilled to become an affiliate member of IMC USA to provide AI technology to its consultant members and their clients. Using artificial intelligence enables better problem-solving and offers a competitive edge for consultants and companies. According to a Bain study, improving customer retention rates by 5% increases profits by 25-95%. Our goal at Standard Insights is to give businesses a competitive edge and ensure that customers are kept from going to competitors." As an affiliate member, Standard Insights adds value to consultant members' businesses by providing awareness of and access to the important emerging technology of artificial intelligence.

Standard Insights (standardinsights.io) was co-founded in the mid-2010's by CEO Jerry Abiog and CTO Alad Manoj Peter. The company leverages raw, first-party data and turns it into derived data to help target the right person with the right product at the right time. The benefits include improving customer experience, preventing indecision, and quickly informing people what to do next, which drives sales, increases average order value, and reduces customer churn. Standard Insights develops scalable AIaaS (Artificial Intelligence as a Service) analytics and customer engagement platforms with Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM). Using RTIM provides relevant engagement at every touchpoint of the buying journey. In addition, Standard Insights provides full-stack software and MVP development, integration, AI builds, data cleansing, and digital marketing campaign services.

About the Institute of Management Consultants

Founded in 1968, IMC USA exists to promote “excellence and ethics in management consulting through certification, education, and professional resources.” IMC USA is the recognized certifying body in the U.S. for the Certified Management Consultant® – CMC® designation. The CMC® conforms to the international standards of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (CMC-global.org), of which IMC USA is a founding member. For more information about IMC USA membership, certification, Academy courses, and its annual Consult-Con conference for consultants, visit imcusa.org or contact IMC USA's Association Executive, Noelle Campany, by email or call 800-793-4992.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Noelle Campany
Title: Media Contact
Group: Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA)
Dateline: Fort Lauderdale, FL United States
Main Phone: 800-793-4992
Jump To Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA) Jump To Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA)
Contact Click to Contact