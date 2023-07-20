Consultant Association Welcomes New Affiliate Member Standard Insights

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) is pleased to announce that Standard Insights has become an affiliate member of the association. Standard Insights offers an analytics and growth marketing platform that helps consultants and their client organizations to predict customer actions and execute data-driven, omnichannel campaigns. Features include profitability scoring, micro-segmentation, hyper-personalization and inventory forecasting.

According to Jerry Abiog, CEO and Co-founder of Standard Insights, "We're thrilled to become an affiliate member of IMC USA to provide AI technology to its consultant members and their clients. Using artificial intelligence enables better problem-solving and offers a competitive edge for consultants and companies. According to a Bain study, improving customer retention rates by 5% increases profits by 25-95%. Our goal at Standard Insights is to give businesses a competitive edge and ensure that customers are kept from going to competitors." As an affiliate member, Standard Insights adds value to consultant members' businesses by providing awareness of and access to the important emerging technology of artificial intelligence.

Standard Insights (standardinsights.io) was co-founded in the mid-2010's by CEO Jerry Abiog and CTO Alad Manoj Peter. The company leverages raw, first-party data and turns it into derived data to help target the right person with the right product at the right time. The benefits include improving customer experience, preventing indecision, and quickly informing people what to do next, which drives sales, increases average order value, and reduces customer churn. Standard Insights develops scalable AIaaS (Artificial Intelligence as a Service) analytics and customer engagement platforms with Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM). Using RTIM provides relevant engagement at every touchpoint of the buying journey. In addition, Standard Insights provides full-stack software and MVP development, integration, AI builds, data cleansing, and digital marketing campaign services.