Colorful Page Borders to Print

There are two dozen new page borders
at the website PageBorders.net, with several file types available to instantly download and print.
"PageBorders.net has everything from sophisticated, formal borders to fun designs for kids or everyday letter-writing," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "There are 1,117 borders in all"
The new page border
designs include food-themed designs with: breakfasts, lunches, burgers, junk food, Chinese cuisine, Mexican food, and coffee. The uses aren't limited to stationery; the borders also make for eye-catching party flyers, restaurant menus and more.
Other new designs feature a pickleball sports border
and a Passover holiday border
. Plus, there are simple blue, green, purple or red brushstroke borders along with wave filigree borders.
Along with full-color designs, PageBorders.net also has some black-and-white variations to color in. "The colorable designs are especially fun for kids," Savetz said.
The site also has nature borders, monogram borders
, school borders for kids, abstract borders, and lots more. Each is free to instantly download and print in PDF, DOC, PNG, or JPG format. There's also a $7 AI version for those who want to edit using the program Adobe Illustrator.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.