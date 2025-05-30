Classroom Printables for the End of the School Year

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, May 30, 2025



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free As the school year winds to a close, TeachersPrintables.net has added even more classroom printables to the website."This batch of new additions includes printables that are especially useful at the end of the year," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "And each item is free to instantly download and print—perfect for a teacher's budget"There are now more than 1,700 worksheets, forms, charts, graphic organizers and other classroom printables at TeachersPrintables.net, and they range from gradebook paper and seating charts to parent information forms and college planning printables.The new additions include forms for teachers, test proctors and students to track Advanced Placement (AP) and SAT test registrations, practice tests, scores and test day checklists.Ideal for end-of-year school activities are: an autograph page for friends to sign, a class reflection form, a classroom inventory sheet and "diploma hold" notices. The selection of hall passes now includes a fun retro design. (These print with several on each sheet, and can be laminated for durability. For the coming months, there's a summer reading list and reading challenge."The FreePrintable.net sites have lots to keep kids entertained and sharpen minds during summer," Savetz said.The newest of signs and placards include: a crossing guard sign, lost and found, a Bike to School Day sign and a sign to identify where to store student backpacks. Also new are illustrated signs for students to hold up on the last day of school for a shareable photo.Each item at TeachersPrintables.net is free to download and print one at a time. Or, teachers and homeschooling parents can save time and get all of the printables at once by purchasing a classroom or whole-school license, $27 or $67 respectively.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

