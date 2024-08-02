The popular website TeachersPrintables.net is ready for back-to-school time with dozens of new classroom printables
to instantly download.
"There are nearly 1,700 printables in all," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "You'll find worksheets, homework forms, classroom management tools, lesson plan templates, and lots more for teachers and homeschooling parents"
The 24 new printables
include sets of illustrated hall passes
for specific destinations on campus. There are also new passing bell and finals schedule templates, after-school program sign-in sheets, an allergic reactions log, a back to school budget template and a class buddies chart.
The seating charts
category now has desk layouts for pod-style and pairs seating. Also new are signs
with graphics promoting a canned food drive, a school dance and college scholarship night. I've expanded the selection of college planning
printables to include scholarships tracker as well as high school activities list and "brag sheet" templates to share with teachers and others writing letters of recommendation.
"TeachersPrintables.net has charts, forms, trackers and more covering preschool through college levels," Savetz said.
Each item at TeachersPrintables.net is free to print individually. Or, save time and have all the printables on hand at once by purchasing a classroom license ($27) or whole-school ($67) license that includes the entire collection
.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.