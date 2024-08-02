Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Classroom Printables
Text Graphics
Classroom Printables
From:
Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Kay Savetz -- Free Printables
Portland, OR
Friday, August 2, 2024


Classroom Printables
 
The popular website TeachersPrintables.net is ready for back-to-school time with dozens of new classroom printables to instantly download.


"There are nearly 1,700 printables in all," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "You'll find worksheets, homework forms, classroom management tools, lesson plan templates, and lots more for teachers and homeschooling parents"


The 24 new printables include sets of illustrated hall passes for specific destinations on campus. There are also new passing bell and finals schedule templates, after-school program sign-in sheets, an allergic reactions log, a back to school budget template and a class buddies chart.


The seating charts category now has desk layouts for pod-style and pairs seating. Also new are signs with graphics promoting a canned food drive, a school dance and college scholarship night. I've expanded the selection of college planning printables to include scholarships tracker as well as high school activities list and "brag sheet" templates to share with teachers and others writing letters of recommendation.


"TeachersPrintables.net has charts, forms, trackers and more covering preschool through college levels," Savetz said.


Each item at TeachersPrintables.net is free to print individually. Or, save time and have all the printables on hand at once by purchasing a classroom license ($27) or whole-school ($67) license that includes the entire collection.


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Kay Savetz
Dateline: Portland, OR United States
Cell Phone: (707) 400-6360
Jump To Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Jump To Kay Savetz -- Free Printables
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics