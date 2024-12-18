Christmas Printables, From Coloring Pages to Certificates

Be ready for Christmas by printing stationery, grocery lists, coloring pages and more from the FreePrintable.net websites.
"The FreePrintable.net family of sites has everything from gift tags tags to templates for letters from Santa
," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "Each item downloads instantly, making printables perfect for last-minute holiday needs"
The Christmas stationery
, letterhead
and border
designs at FreePrintableStationery.net, FreeLetterheadTemplates.net and PageBorders.net feature iconic holiday illustrations and can be used for letter-writing as well as sign-, flyer- and menu-making. Find free Christmas grocery lists
and menu planners at FreePrintableGroceryList.com and stay organized with to-do lists
from PrintableToDoLists.com. Or, share family recipes with the holiday recipe cards
at FreePrintableRecipeCards.net.
SantaPrintables.com has dozens of sample letters for all kinds of situations, including baby's first Christmas, letters that answer questions, and even joking letters for older kids. Grownups can help Santa out by using these handy, illustrated templates. The site also has coloring pages, games and other Christmas printables
.
FreePrintableColoringPages.net has free Christmas coloring pages
featuring family scenes, gingerbread people, candy, elves, trees and Santa.
For presents or to identify treats and potluck dishes, print sheets of full-color or color-it-yourself Christmas gift tags
at FreePrintableGiftTags.net. FreePrintableCertificates.net has Christmas awards
, "naughty or nice" certificates and, for older kids or adults, funny "lump of coal" prizes.
"A time-saving option is the printable Christmas Pack
that includes 40 specially curated printables for just $12," Savetz said.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.