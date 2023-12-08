Speaker
Christmas Activities and More to Print for Free
The FreePrintable.net websites have thousands of printables for Christmas, from cute coloring pages to festive stationery and everything in between.


"Whether you need holiday event flyers, Christmas list templates or last-minute gift tags, FreePrintable.net has you covered," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "I've also added even more letters from Santa to SantaPrintables.com"


There are 20 new additions to SantaPrintables.com, which has more than 250 illustrated templates for grownups who want to help Santa by sending a letter. The site also has coloring pages, games and other Christmas printables.


Visit FreePrintableColoringPages.net for even more Christmas coloring pages. The images range from gingerbread people and elves to Christmas trees and Santa.


There are lots of Christmas gift tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net. FreePrintableCertificates.net has holiday awards and "naughty or nice" certificates and holiday awards. There are Christmas stationery, letterhead and border designs at FreePrintableStationery.net, FreeLetterheadTemplates.net and PageBorders.net. For sharing Christmas recipes, there are recipe cards at FreePrintableRecipeCards.net.


For holiday planning and organizing, there are grocery lists and menu planners at FreePrintableGroceryList.com, seasonal to-do lists at PrintableToDoList.com, and event flyers and signs at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net and PrintableSigns.net.


There's a free version of every printable. The letters from Santa at SantaPrintables.com are each available in a free PDF version to print as-is, or a $5 editable option for customizing the text before printing.


There's also a convenient printable Christmas Pack that includes 40 specially curated printables for just $11.


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
