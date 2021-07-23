Cash Receipts to Print

The collection of convenient printable cash receipts at PrintableCashReceipts.com has been expanded to include even more variations.

"There are now 375 receipts to instantly download and print, each with a free version," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "These are ideal for small business owners and nonprofits as well as individuals who sell items in person or online."

There are 30 new printables in all, including receipts for specific business ventures with illustrations for: baker, barber, books, catering, computer sales, pet supplies, wedding-related services and writing.

There are new claim checks designed to separate so that one piece stays with the property and the other with the owner, such as when someone is leaving a backpack or luggage or using bike valet services. Plus, there's a set of coat check receipts numbered from 1 to 60.

Other just-added receipts at PrintableCashReceipts.com are intended for when someone, such as a student or employee, is checking out a piece of equipment or technology that they will return later. There are also receipts for a student cell phone or other property temporarily seized. Some of these print with several on each page.

The site also has blank sales slips, rent receipts, petty cash receipts, deposit receipts, donation receipts and mini-sized receipts.

Each printable is free as a PDF or $7 per design for an editable DOC file that can be customized using Microsoft Word and typed into before printing.

"The premium version is ideal when you want to add a business name, logo or other details," Savetz explained.

