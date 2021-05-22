Call for Speakers --- The 190th International Platform Convention, August 14, 2021.

There will be four Zoom calls on Saturday, August 14th: Speaker Showcase: 3:00 PM Eastern Time The Future of Money: 5:00 PM FDR and WWII: 7:00 PM Historical After Dinner Speakers: 8:30 PM Speak Free! -- Attend Free! Daytime Program tracks: 1) Showcase of Professional Speakers. 2) The Future of Money.

Evening Program Has Two Tracks: 1) Franklin D. Roosevelt & World War II 2) After Dinner Speakers Portraying Historical Characters.