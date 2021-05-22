Call for Speakers --- The 190th International Platform Convention, August 14, 2021.

Speaker
From:
International Platform Association International Platform Association
Georgetown, DC
Saturday, May 22, 2021


190th Convention of The International Platform Association.

Clck here to apply to speak -- https://www.expertclick.com/Expert/InviteForm.aspx

About the event:

There will be four Zoom calls on Saturday, August 14th:

Speaker Showcase: 3:00 PM Eastern Time

The Future of Money: 5:00 PM

FDR and WWII: 7:00 PM

Historical After Dinner Speakers: 8:30 PM

Speak Free! -- Attend Free!

Daytime Program tracks:

1) Showcase of Professional Speakers.

2) The Future of Money.

Evening Program Has Two Tracks:

1) Franklin D. Roosevelt & World War II

2) After Dinner Speakers Portraying Historical Characters.

Speakers Invited for the FDR & WWII sessions:

1) FDR & the Military Buildup to WWII

2) FDR & the Office of Strategic Services

3) FDR & The U. S. Office of War Information

4) FDR & Frances Perkins & The Labor Department

5) FDR & the U.S. Post Office

6) FDR & the USO -- "United Services Organizations"

7) FDR & The Social Security Act

8) Is Social Security a "good deal?"

9) The future of the Social Security Administration

10) Photo Retrospects.

11) FDR & the New Deal

12) Comparing FDR''s New Deal and the Biden Proposals -- Confirmed --Political Consultant - Bill Bike says: Biden is more like Eisenhower.

 

Clck here to apply to speak -- https://www.expertclick.com/Expert/InviteForm.aspx

 
